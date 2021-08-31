Hester Hollis knows the importance of being prepared, particularly as the school resource officer for one of the most rural schools within the Marshall County School System.
He took it upon himself to solicit and collect donations to purchase trauma bags for distribution at every school within the system, not just at Asbury Schools where he serves.
Each bright blue canvas bag is stuffed full of first aid supplies, from bandages to tourniquets and more.
“This project has been ongoing for several months,” said Marshall County Sheriff Phil Sims. “SRO Hester Hollis has worked hard to make this project a reality.
“These bags are very important in case of any type of injury or school shooting or medical need.”
Asbury being one of the most remote schools in the system can expect a wait time of 20 minutes or more for emergency response, depending on where ambulances are available. Hollis knew he needed to be more prepared.
“This came about when the time came to rewrite our safety protocols,” Hollis said. “I opened a cabinet and there were two shelves stocked with gauze and bandages. That is what we had for first aid.
“It led me to go further. My late mother-in-law Sheila Shelton Hargis actually urged me to go further and said I should go system-wide with the project. Hargis died Jan. 17, 2021.
“In her eyes, I could do no wrong. Amongst the family, we raised enough to buy all the schools a trauma bag. She and I believed all kids should be protected.”
Friday, Hollis turned over the bags to each school’s SRO and principal. Each bag bears Hargis’ initials and an inventory number. Every time a bag is utilized, Hollis will track it and replenish the supplies.
Sims added four hard-sided trauma boxes to the haul. One will be posted at each high school within the county system.
A tablet computer is embedded in the lid, and when activated, provides the user with an outline of the human body. The user can then choose what body part is affected, such as an arm or leg, and what type of symptoms or injury have occurred. Based on that information, the tablet leads the user through basic first aid, down to what numbered supplies may be utilized in the case.
For example, if a student has been cut on the arm, the tablet may suggest using a tourniquet, and/or gauze and bandages.
“This is really user friendly and is based on the person using it having no medical training,” Sims said.
“I saw these at a Sheriff’s conference this summer and knew we had to have them.”
The Sheriff’s Office paid $7,800 for the four boxes. The Sheriff’s Office currently has a full staff of 14 SROs within the county school system.
Pam Revels, president of The Alabama Association of School Resource Officers (TAASRO), attended the presentation Friday with Seth Sullivan, Vice President of TAASRO and a Cullman Police officer.
Revels lauded Hollis for his commitment to his post, compassion for his students and staff members and his drive to complete the project.
“Each school system is unique … and I have not seen a project like this done as elaborate as this,” she said. “This is every special. Not only do we now have the equipment needed to protect students and staff, but the equipment we have will handle just about any type of situation.
“Hollis saw a gap that needed to be filled. It will help enhance school safety.”
Marshall County School Superintendent Dr. Cindy Wigley said Friday’s ceremony was one example of how caring her staff really is.
“All the time I say we have the best staff,” she said. “Today is an example of that.
“We have the best School Resource Officers anywhere.
“I thank you, Sheriff Sims, for putting the best people in place. You were committed to not hiring just anyone, but hiring the best.
“Hollis, I thank you for your leadership. Our SROs are walking around campus, they are seen, and they are making connections and relationships with our students, their families and our staff.
“That is very important, as is the work you are doing.”
Hollis was honored by TAASRO this summer with their Above and Beyond Award for his work to increase safety at Asbury School.
The award honored Hollis for his work raising funds to purchase five trauma bags for the Asbury School campus. Each bag cost $120 and includes first aid and medical supplies needed in case of an emergency.
The Marshall County School System includes schools in Douglas, Brindlee Mountain, DAR, Claysville and the Marshall Technical School.
