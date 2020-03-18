This story was updated after Gadsden/Etowah County EMA Director Deborah L. Gaither issued a correction Wednesday afternoon to clarify the curfew was not mandatory, but "strongly recommended."
A countywide curfew for Etowah County to help keep school-aged children out of the public was recommended by Gadsden/Etowah County EMA Director Deborah L. Gaither Wednesday, March 18.
In a statement, Gaither said she "strongly suggested and recommended" children not to be outside their homes from 9 p.m.-6 a.m., unless accompanied by a parent or guardian, until further notice.
"As the Director of the Gadsden/Etowah County Emergency Management Agency, I have anticipated making this statement for several days," Gaither said. "I make this statement with great concern and caution for all citizens.
"School is out! This does not mean vacation by any means in this situation. We are battling an 'invisible' public health emergency and need the help and assistance of all to do this.
"This is not two weeks of spring break.
"Children should be at home, social distancing, staying healthy, not meeting in groups.
"Not attending gatherings for socializing.
"To all parents and guardians of school aged children," Gaither later stated. "You must educate your children that they can be “The solution and not part of the cause, they can be warriors in the battle to help stop the spread of COVID-19.
"I do hope you find things for your children to do at home that can keep them occupied but, yet, let them have fun. These are difficult times and all must come up with unique ideas to keep the minds and time of our school aged children busy, learning and growing."
