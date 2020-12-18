One month after firing former football coach Cliff Mitchell, the Albertville Board of Education announced the hiring of Grissom High School’s Chip English as the next head football coach of the Aggies.
Mitchell was dismissed following a 2-8 season, the Aggies’ first in 7A, and compiled a 7-14 mark in two seasons in Albertville.
English, originally from North Carolina, has spent the past four seasons in charge of the Tigers, guiding them to a 16-26 mark in that time, including a 6-6 record and a trip to the playoffs this past season. One of those wins this season was a 55-0 win over the same Aggies team he will now be taking over.
“I think anybody that comes on campus can see that Albertville takes great pride in the facilities in the school and athletics programs, and that’s appealing for coaches,” Coach English said. “After talking with people at the school, we really had a great sit-down talk with them, and I knew that it was a good spot to be.”
Prior to his four years at Grissom, English was the head coach at West Caldwell High School in Lenoir, North Carolina, where in three years he turned the program around, going from 4-7 in his first year, to 10-3 in his final year before taking the Grissom job. At West Caldwell he compiled a 21-16 record and won three playoff games.
English was one of 53 applicants for the job, according to Albertville Superintendent Dr. Boyd English (no relation to Coach English), which was then whittled to seven, and finally three. English said it was the school’s dedication to athletics, academics, and facilities that made him want the job.
“One of the things we were looking at, we wanted someone that had success at the 7A level,” Dr. English said. “We did see that he had built programs in both North Carolina and Alabama, his character is phenomenal, and we feel that he is the right guy to lead us to new heights at Albertville.”
Dr. English said there was a search committee that consisted of five members, all with athletics experience involved in the hiring process before the pick of Chip English to take over the program.
“I’m very proud of our team, who worked diligently, that we got the right fit, and the right person for the position,” Dr. English added.
Coach English is expected to be in Albertville shortly after the start of the new year, where he will begin taking stock of what he has at the program, both in terms of players and coaches. Albertville announced Friday assistant head coach David Boman will be resigning on Dec. 31, and that Brock Rutledge had resigned as offensive coordinator, effective immediately, leaving at least two holes for him to fill on the coaching staff.
“The transition is still in discussion with leaving Grissom and heading to Albertville,” Coach English said. “But I’ll have my hands in the pot and mixing things up starting in early January. I’m ready, I’m excited, and ready to get to work, the sooner the better.
“It’s always a battle, because head coaches not only build teams, they need to build a staff, so I’m excited to get down there and meet the existing staff, but it’ll be a good mix of new guys and the existing staff, and building relationships over the coming weeks and months to build the best staff to support our team.”
Coach English said there is work to be done, but that due to the support already in place, sees a program that has all the tools to climb up the 7A rankings.
“The foundation is set,” English added. The administration and the entire town is behind the program, and if you have that foundation, it’s doable to build it.”
English will be joined in Albertville by his wife Heather, and their five children, Trot, Tatum, Tegan, Tebow and Ty.
