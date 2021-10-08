Bob Jones took another big step toward its first 7A postseason berth in three years with a resounding 62-21 win over Albertville at Madison City Schools Stadium, while the visiting Aggies dropped their third game in a row.
The Patriots improved to 4-3 overall, 4-1 in Region 4 with two region games to play. Bob Jones rolled up 603 total yards and all nine of its possessions against Albertville ended with touchdowns.
Quarterback Rayshawn Hardy ran for three touchdowns and threw a 19-yard scoring pass to Brody Cooper – all in the first half – as Bob Jones exploded for 28 unanswered points in 11 minutes after the Aggies (1-6, 1-4) had tied it 14-14 late in the first quarter.
Albertville’s points came on a 35-yard touchdown pass from Andy Howard to Hayden Howard in the first quarter; a 54-yard run by Carter Jenkins later in the first; and Isaac Henderson’s 11-yard run in the third.
Howard was 7-of-13 for 104 yards. He also ran for 54 yards. Albertville gained 204 yards on the ground. The Aggies, who threw it 13 times in the first half, did not attempt a pass after intermission. Albertville totaled 203 yards of offense in the first half
Hardy scored on runs of 70, 15 and two yards and watched from the sideline in the second half. He accounted for 281 scrimmage yards, with three runs of at least 58 yards, as Bob Jones gashed Albertville’s defense at will in the first two quarters.
Hardy’s backfield mate, Terrance Salter, had 12 carries for 227 yards, running for three touchdowns and catching a 14-yard touchdown pass from backup quarterback Bryson Smith in the fourth quarter. Salter’s other TDs were on runs of 50, nine and 70 yards.
After Albertville had pulled even at 14-all with 1:19 to go in the first quarter, Bob Jones received the ensuing kickoff and returned it to midfield. Salter busted free for a 50-yard touchdown on first down and the Patriots never looked back.
Bob Jones scored 42 first-half points despite running only 22 plays. Five of the Patriots’ nine touchdowns in the game took three plays or less – including three one-play drives.
The Aggies return to action at home next Friday for their homecoming game against Austin.
