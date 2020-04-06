The Marshall County Coroner's Office has confirmed one death in the county as a result of the coronavirus.
County Coroner Cody Nugent made the announcement on the coroner's office Facebook page Monday evening, April 6, confirming a person had been pronounced dead earlier that day at the Marshall Medical Centers South.
No additional information is available about the deceased at this time due to privacy laws, Nugent said.
He encouraged everyone to continue to follow public health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines for social distancing protocols and sanitary practices.
"Please be aware that this pandemic is effecting the citizens of our county and we all have the responsibility to ensure we stop the spread of COVID-19," Nugent said.
