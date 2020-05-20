The Marshall County Board of Education gathered Thursday, May 14, in a social-distanced fashion when Superintendent Cindy Wigley gave an update on at-home learning and how things were looking for the next school year.
“I am so proud of our teachers, principals and support staff for how quickly we were able to move from face-to-face instruction to at-home learning,” Wigley said. “And the support they have given during the last few weeks while they have had to make adjustments with their own families. Our first priority was student and staff well-being, and I think we have done a good job with that. We also appreciate our parents as partners throughout this process.”
More than 425 internet hot spots and 500 Chromebooks have been distributed to students in need so that they could have internet access for online learning, she said.
From elementary through eighth grade, close to 70% of students utilized the iReady learning platform for online instruction for reading and math. Almost 50% of those students have met their weekly Time on Task goal in math, and 41% have met their weekly Time on Task goal in reading, Wigley said.
For grades sixth through 12th, students spent an estimated 20,000 hours in virtual learning each week totaling more than 102,000 hours in a five-week period, which is impressive considering 400 of those students did not receive their hotspots until April 20, she said.
Looking toward next school year, Wigley said she hopes to have classes face-to-face but not at the risk of student safety.
“We are continuing to plan for virtual, blended and traditional learning as we receive guidance from our Alabama State Department of Education,” she said. “We are anxiously awaiting our packets to request discretionary funds from the CARES ACT. Once we know the parameters, we will be able to move forward.
“As superintendent, my vision and mission are unchanged,” Wigley continued. “Safety of our students and staff will continue to be in the forefront of all decisions. We will take the data we have and align resources and services for students to meet both, the safety and instructional needs of those we serve.”
In other business, the board:
• Approved the agenda for the May 14 board meeting.
• Approved the minutes from the April 23 board meeting.
• Approved a service contract for Twin Acres, Inc, physical therapy services for Marshall County Schools, effective school year 2020-2021.
• Approved the following personnel action items:
A. Professional service agreement
1. Joan Grimes, Homebound Instructor, Marshall County Schools, effective for school year 2020-2021.
B. Resignations/retirements
1. Carol Jones, instructional assistant, Asbury Elementary School, retirement, effective at the end of school year 2019-2020.
2. Lisa Wright, teacher, DAR Elementary School, retirement, effective June 1.
3. John D. Woods, custodian, Claysville School, retirement/resignation, effective May 29.
4. Jay Shankles, teacher, Douglas Middle School, resignation, effective at the end of school year 2019-2020.
5. Devan Selvage, IT department, Marshall County, resignation, effective May 25.
6. Zack King, teacher, Asbury High School, resignation, effective May 27.
7. Jimmy Jones, teacher, Asbury High School, retirement, effective July 1.
8. Johnny Pelham, teacher, Asbury High School, retirement, effective July 1.
9. Sharon Mullinax, teacher, Sloman Primary, retirement, effective July 1.
10. Tracy Jimmerson, teacher, Sloman Primary, retirement, effective June 1.
11. Pam Nelson, IT Department, Marshall County, retirement, effective July 1.
C. Transfers
1. Audra Keller, interim Reading Coach, DAR Elementary, to teacher, DAR Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
2. Stephanie Springfield, teacher, Asbury Elementary, to teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
3. Sherise Swearengin, half-time teacher, Asbury High and Asbury Elementary, to full time teacher, Asbury Elementary, effective school year 2020-21.
4. Erin Gentry, teacher Asbury High, to ESL teacher, Asbury High, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
5. Beverly Stapler, pre-K lead teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, to pre-K lead teacher, DAR Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-21.
6. Rachel Brothers, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary, to pre-K auxiliary teacher, DAR Elementary.
7. Melissa Mason, pre-K lead teacher, Claysville, to pre-K lead teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary.
8. Nancy Salazar, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Claysville, to pre-K auxiliary teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary.
9. Hannah Williams, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Claysville, to pre-K auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary.
10. Shayla Farrish, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Asbury Elementary, to pre-K auxiliary teacher, Sloman Primary.
11. Laci Barnes, teacher, DAR Elementary, to pre-K teacher, DAR Elementary.
12. Andrea Dunn, CNP employee, DAR campus, to CNP stock clerk/janitor, DAR campus, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
13. Stacy Binkley, CNP stock clerk/janitor, DAR campus, to CNP employee, DAR campus, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
14. Beth Martin, pre-K teacher, DAR Elementary, to teacher, DAR Elementary.
15. McKenna Anderson, pre-K teacher, Asbury Elementary, to teacher, Asbury Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
16. Natalie Jumalon, pre-K auxiliary teacher, Douglas Elementary, to teacher, Douglas Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
D. New employees
1. Patti Howell, ESL teacher, Asbury Elementary, effective for the school year 2020-2021.
The board also voted to terminate a number of certified and classified employees. The names and information of those terminated has yet to be released.
The next board meeting will be held Wednesday, May 20, at 5 p.m., at Brindlee Mountain High School Gymnasium. A work session for Brindlee Mountain Primary Rebuild will follow at 6 p.m., also in the BMHS Gymnasium.
