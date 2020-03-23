A deputy with the Marshall County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has been arrested on a domestic violence charge and resigned, according to Sheriff Phil Sims.
On Sunday, March 1, Sims said MCSO Deputy Gage Wilson and Kristy Labelle were arrested by Albertville Police Department and charged with domestic violence.
Sims said both Wilson and Labelle were released on bond the next day.
"Per Sheriff’s Office policy, Deputy Wilson was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation," Sims said. "Since then, Wilson tendered his resignation to the sheriff’s office.
"As law enforcement officers, we must hold ourselves to a higher standard, whether in our personal lives or professionally in our careers," Sims added.
Arrests are public information, and Sims said any indication of an individual's arrest does not imply they have been convicted of a crime. All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.