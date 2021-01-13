Host Sylvania was clicking on all cylinders Tuesday night, rolling past visiting Fyffe for a 70-40 win.
The host Rams used a big second quarter to pull away in the win, and had a 23-10 advantage in steals to thwart the Red Devil offense.
Visiting Fyffe were paced by Emma Twilley, who scored 14 points to lead the Red Devils, while Livia Cowart added seven. Ashton Childress led the way for Fyffe on the glass, pulling in seven rebounds.
Full statistics from Sylvania were not available.
Fyffe returns to action on Friday with a home double header against Asbury.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.