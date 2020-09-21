On Tuesday, Sept. 22, people from across the country and who span across all sides of the political spectrum will come together to promote voter registration and civic engagement as we observe National Voter Registration Day.
In the last several years, nearly three million Americans have registered to vote on this important day. In a monumental election year such as this one, I encourage everyone who is interested and eligible to take a few minutes tomorrow to register to vote.
Eligible Alabamians can visit AlabamaVotes.gov, download the mobile app “Vote for Alabama”, or contact their county board of registrars office.
Voting is fundamental to our representative democracy, and the civic participation of Alabamians is critical to our success as a state. By going to the polls on November 3 or casting an absentee ballot, voters have the ability to express their concerns and voice their opinions.
While voting may look different this year, the opportunity to have your voice heard remains the same. I am proud of the work that has been accomplished at the local, state, and federal levels to see that the ability to participate in the electoral process goes without barrier.
