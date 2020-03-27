Rita Crumbley
Albertville
Mrs. Rita Crumbley, 48, of Albertville, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020.
Rita was a full of life person whom loved her family, grandchildren and friends. She enjoyed fishing, camping, going to the lake and had a love for the outdoors. She will be truly missed by many.
A celebration of life will be announced at a later time.
She was preceded in death by mother, Helen Barnett; brothers, Tommy Wood, Wayne Wood; sister, Shirley Ann Wood.
She is survived by her husband; Shannon Crumbley; daughters, LeAnna Silvey, LaShanna Silvey, Breanna Crumbley; grandchildren, Levi King, Jaylea King; brothers, Butch (Rita) Wood, Bobby (Rhonda) Wood; sister, Jeanie (David) Wise.
Carr Funeral Home Guntersville assisted the family with arrangements.
Thomas Oliver Segars
Albertville
Thomas Oliver Segars, 85, of Albertville passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family. He is survived by his wife, Marilyn of 64 years; daughters, Julie Segars, of Boaz, Lisa Scott (Benton), of Phoenix, Arizona, Patricia Lazcano (Michael), of Anaheim, California, and Janet Potocki, of Albertville; four grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Tom was an Army veteran and a 28-year retired Sergeant with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
A private graveside service will take place today, Saturday, March 28, at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Michael Lazcano, Kyle Lazcano, Daniel LaMotte, Benton Scott, Bob Cartwright and Jimmy Segars.
Honesty, integrity and commitment are the words he lived by.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations made to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice, 408 Martling Road in Albertville, The Salvation Army in Huntsville, 2114 Oakwood Ave., Huntsville, Al. 35810, or First Baptist Church Albertville, 309 E. Main Street, Albertville, AL 35950.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
Melissa Lee Greenwood
Albertville
Melissa Lee Greenwood, 29, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020. She was born Jan. 4, 1991, in South Lake Tahoe, California and was a beloved daughter to Samuel Greenwood and Rita Murphree; her stepparents, Lesa Greenwood and Jim Murphree. She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Katelyn Lambert, Kayden Lambert, Jayden Logan; her siblings, Christopher Greenwood, David Ferguson, and Brooke Greenwood; her grandmothers, Eileen Green and Romona Ramos de Silva.
She is preceded in death by two of her brothers, Daniel Greenwood and Jesse Greenwood. Melissa was a college graduate from Snead State Community College and was pursing her bachelor’s degree at Athens University. Melissa spent her time working as a Marketing Director and a Property Manager. Melissa was a member of Saint Williams Catholic Church.
Services will be held Tuesday, March 31, at Crestview Cemetery on Wyeth Dr., Guntersville at 11 a.m.
Carr Funeral Home Guntersville is assisting the family with arrangements.
Eulene F. Cahela Looney
Jacksonville
Eulene F. Cahela Looney, of Jacksonville, died Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Originally of Etowah County, Mrs. Looney recently returned to Alabama after years in Kansas and Arizona. She was retired from the USDB Greenhouse at Ft. Leavenworth, KS. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Leavenworth, Kansas.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William James Looney; her parents, Belton M. and Jessie L Hammett Cahela; brothers, Glenis Cahela, Edward Cahela. Survivors include her sons, William G. Looney (Diane), of Deltona, Florida; Alan P. Looney (Cynthia) of Canton, Ohio; and Mark E. Looney (Sandra), of Glencoe. In addition, she is survived by three grandchildren, Kristina Delk (Ricky) of Virginia, James Looney of Florida, and Jordan Niki Ritchie (Josh); and two great-granddaughters, Odette Delk and Fiona Ritchie.
Our thanks to the staff and community of the Harbor at Legacy Village in Jacksonville for their wonderful care.
Interment will occur later at Ft. Leavenworth National Cemetery.
Etowah Memorial Chapel is directing.
Joshual L. Otinger
Albertville
Joshual L. Otinger, 26, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
He is survived by his daughter, Alexie Otinger; son, Brantley Otinger; parents, James Otinger (Amanda), Vickie Dorsett; sisters, Jessica Starbuck (Alex), Breanna Gilbert (Howard); brothers, Dustin Otinger, Chase Daniel.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home
Ruth E. Worsham
Boaz
Ruth E. Worsham, 86, of Boaz, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service Friday, Mar. 27, at Freedom Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Aaron Johnson officiated the service.
She is survived by her daughter, Donna Riggins (Keith); son, David Worsham (Donna); three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Albertville Memorial Chapel is directing.
