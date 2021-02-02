Vehicle owners beware. Reports of people stealing or attempting to steal catalytic converters are on the rise in Albertville.
Police Chief Jamie Smith said reports have come in from all over the city.
“It is a crime of opportunity,” Smith said.
“Someone with a Sawzall outfitted with a metal blade can cut a converter off in about 30 seconds.”
Boaz Police Chief Josh Gaskin said his department has had a few catalytic converter thefts reported recently. During 2020, no reports were made for the same crime.
“These types of thefts seem to come and go in spurts,” Gaskin said, “and it all depends on the market in scrap.”
The converters are an integral part of the emissions system of any vehicle. The part substantially reduces the amount of harmful pollutants by taking these gases and converting them into water vapor and less harmful gases through a series of chemical reactions. All vehicles manufactured since 1993 must have a catalytic converter fitted to the exhaust.
The rare earth metals used in their construction – including palladium and rhodium – are worth big bucks. According to RRCats.com, the current price for catalytic converters range from $10 to $500 or more depending on the model.
“Scrap yards will pay good money for these things,” Smith said. “We see spikes in this type of crime from time to time. It is really tied to the price of scrap.”
Popular vehicles targeted for this type of theft are Toyota Prius or Lexus RX, say police officials.
“Use common sense,” Smith said. “If you can park your vehicle inside, do so. If you are out and about, park in a highly visible and well lighted area. At your home, have a good camera system.
“Stay aware during the day. If you see someone loitering in a parking lot, or someone walking around with a Sawzall, give us a call. We can always come out and check someone out.
“Look out for your neighbors. We had some who foiled an attempt (Monday).”
A woman in the Terrace Heights neighborhood posted on Facebook a man approached her at home claiming to be from a local tire store. He claimed to be there to check for an exhaust leak, but she declined his inspection and asked him to leave. The same man was caught a few streets away jacking up another vehicle. The same woman caught a man jacking up her Prius in the Santa Fe parking lot. She said police reports were filed in all three incidents, all of which occurred during daylight hours.
Gaskin said if you are unable to park your vehicle inside, park as close to the house as possible in an effort to deter or prevent these types of thefts.
Smith said any time a converter is sold to a scrap yard, the seller’s ID is supposed to put requested and filed.
Replacing a catalytic converter can be expensive as the EPA forbids the sale and installation of any used catalytic converter that hasn’t been refurbished and certified by an approved manufacturer. Converters must also match the specific car’s original equipment.
“This type of crime is kind of like a smash and grab crime,” Smith said. “The converter can be taken in moments and you may not know it has happened.”
