Even with reduced revenues, the Town of Geraldine is projecting another surplus financial year for 2021 with its income surpassing expenses by more than $20,000.
The town’s 2020-2021 fiscal year budget projects an income of $1,300,000 against $953,500 worth of expenses, leaving $176,500 left over compared to $154,924 last year. With a reduction in overall revenue of $67,602, Geraldine had to cut its expenses by $89,178 to achieve the surplus.
The largest additions to the budget include $44,000 more to the police department for large equipment purchases, an extra $54,500 in capital outlay and a raise of $11,400 to mayor and council members, $27,600 total.
The areas that saw the most belt tightening compared with last fiscal year included court liabilities at $10,000 less and street department expenses at $143,640 less. Payroll taxes were also expected to be $18,000 less.
Geraldine may lose nearly $68,500 in non-restricted income, the bulk of which is due to a reduction in surplus sales and court and other revenues according to the new budget. However it should gain some revenue back in sales tax, which is projected to increase by $50,000 to a total of $600,000.
Budget totals for fiscal year 2020-2021 (compared to last year’s) include:
Non-restricted income — $1,100,000 ($1,168,502)
Restricted gas revenues — $20,000 (20,100)
Restricted capital improvement — $10,000 ($9,000)
Court liabilities — $10,000 ($20,000)
General expenses — $349,010 ($329,548)
Police department — $253,150 ($208,650)
Fire department — $20,500 (420,900)
Street department — $276,940 ($420,580)
Parks and recreation — $29,000 ($27,300)
Court expenses — $14,900 ($15,700)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.