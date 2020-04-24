The AHSAA Central Board of Control approved several competition committee recommendations Thursday. Among the recommendations were:
» The annual North-South All-Star Football Game, which was first played in 1948, was approved to be moved to December to be played the week following the annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Game beginning for the 2020-21 school year. The North-South All-Star Game, which will be held in December 2020, would be seniors of the class of 2021. The North-South Game set for the class of 2020 remains scheduled for July 2020.
» The mercy rule that is currently being used in the regular season in basketball was approved to be continued during the state basketball playoffs through regional play – with one addition. The rule will now include stopping the clock in the fourth quarter for free throws. However, it will not be used during AHSAA State Tournament semifinals and finals.
» The central board also approved, as a cost-saving factor, to allow basketball areas with three or five teams to play the first-round “play-in” contests at the site of the second seed (three teams) and fourth seed (five teams). All remaining games will be played at the site of the top seed. Revenue for each site will be divided among all teams in the area tournament.
» The board approved moving the cross country section and state meets up one week to Oct. 28-30 and Nov. 6, respectively, beginning with the 2021 season. The date for the 2020 state meet will remain Nov. 14 and Nov. 5-7 for 2020 section meets.
