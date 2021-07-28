At Thursday’s night Marshall County Board of Education meeting, the board welcomed some new faces to the school system.
Brindlee Mountain Elementary principal Amanda Holloway introduced her school’s new special education teacher, Kathyrn Spencer.
Asbury Elementary principal Cody Rowell spoke highly of his new hires and said he is “very excited” about the upcoming year. Rowell’s hires consist of two second grade teachers and one first grade teacher.
At a meeting June 4, the board filled a top leadership position by hiring Colby Wigley as the district’s new transportation supervisor. Colby Wigley took over for Mike Glassco, who had been serving as interim supervisor since the death of the previous supervisor Tim Gilbert.
Son of Marshall County Schools Superintendent Cindy Wigley, Colby Wigley first joined the department as a bus mechanic in October 2019. He was one of three interviewed for the transportation supervisor position out of a pool of 19 applicants.
Pursuant to Alabama Code 16-22-15.1(c) which requires an “executive officer” to remove themselves from the hiring process if a relative applies for a posted position, the school board tapped Jason Barnett, Superintendent of Guntersville City Schools, to conduct the interviews for the transportation supervisor position and make a recommendation.
Barnett told The Reporter the 23-year-old was the best candidate for the position and no outside party attempted to influence his decision.
A graduate of Douglas High School, Colby Wigley has certifications in diesel engine technology and maintenance as well as an associate degree in diesel technology. In June, he completed a bachelor’s degree in diesel technology education. He is also certified in Alabama as a bus driver, bus driver trainer, bus mechanic and has been trained in transportation management software.
As transportation supervisor, he oversees the policies and procedures of the entire transportation department including personnel supervision, recruiting, route planning and bus purchasing and maintenance. According to the 2019-2020 salary schedule posted on the Marshall County Schools website, the annual salary of a supervisor with 0-2 years’ experience is $84,935.22.
Copies of the job description for transportation supervisor obtained by The Reporter show the qualifications were updated in 2021 from the last time the position was open, changing the bachelor’s degree in education requirement to “preferred” and including knowledge of computer and routing systems. Cindy Wigley said the board updated the qualifications to attract a larger number of applicants and not to tilt the odds in anyone’s favor.
This makes the second time in 2021 Cindy Wigley has had to recuse herself from the hiring process due to one of the applicants being a relative. In January, her sister, Sonya Watson, was hired as an administrative assistant with the school board after being interviewed and recommended by Jackson County Schools Superintendent Kevin Dukes.
In other business last Thursday, the board:
• Approved the agenda for the July 22 board meeting.
• Approved the minutes from the July 8 board meeting.
• Approved the proposed school year 2021-2022 student handbook changes.
• Approved the following contract services/professional services agreements:
1. Courtney Weal, Orientation and Mobility Services Contract for visually impaired students, school year 2021-2022.
2. Lexia Learning Platform partnership contract, school year 2021-2022, paid from ESSER II funds.
• Approved the following resignations/retirements:
1. Lisa Patterson, instructional aide, Brindlee Mountain Primary, resignation effective immediately.
2. Dylan Pope, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, resignation effective immediately.
3. Michaela Young, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, resignation effective immediately.
4. Christy Holsonback, administrative assistant, Brindlee Mountain Elementary School, retirement/resignation effective Sept. 1, 2021.
• Approved the following supplements/volunteers:
1. Michael Hardin, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period.
2. Seth Kelly, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, supplement for teaching during planning period.
3. Whit Lee Ratliff, assistant football coach, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021- 2022, to be paid from local funds.
4. Joshua Robert Smith, assistant football coach, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022, to be paid from local funds.
5. Christopher Allen Bouldin, volunteer assistant basketball coach, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
• Approved the following leaves of absence:
1. Etelka Selvage, CNP Worker, Brindlee Mountain High School, LOA request beginning July 27, 2021-Sept. 7, 2021.
• Approved the following transfers:
1. Amanda Walters, administrative assistant, Asbury High School, to teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
2. Jan Sims, instructional aide, Claysville PreK, to instructional aide, Douglas Elementary School, effective school year 2021-2022.
3. Heather Waterhouse Spradlin, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, to reading coach, Asbury Elementary School, effective July 22, 2022.
• Approved the following new employees:
1. Ellie Covington Burns, part-time teacher, DAR Elementary School, effective school year 2021-2022, not to exceed 20 hours per week, 100% funded by the KDS DAR through June 1, 2022.3. Odessa Lynn Williamson, teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
4. Kathyrn Spencer, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Elementary, effective school year 2021-2022.
5. Lora Madison Hanson, counselor’s aide, Douglas High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
6. Patricia Parham-Sharp, temporary long-term substitute, Brindlee Mountain Primary, effective school year 2021-2022.
7. Lora Bell, teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary, effective school year 2021-2022.
8. Brett Thrower, part-time teacher, Brindlee Mountain High School, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective Aug. 2, 2021.
9. Jenifer McClendon, teacher, DAR High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
10. Nereida Sanchez, temporary bilingual instructional aide, Marshall Technical School, paid from ESSER II funds for the school year 2021-2022.
11. Shelia Matthews, part-time central office staff, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective July 16, 2021.
12. William Jason Hodges, instructional aide, DAR Middle School, effective school year 2021-2022.
13. Stephanie Smith, temporary long-term substitute, Brindlee Mountain High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
14. Angela Williams, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2021-2022.
15. John Caleb Benefield, teacher, Asbury High School, effective school year 2021-2022.
16. Patrick Smith, part-time position, paid from grant money, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective school year 2021- 2022.
17. Sarah Mitchell, part-time position, paid from grant money, to be paid in accordance with, and not to exceed guidelines set by the Retirement System of Alabama, effective school year 2021- 2022.
18. Laura Rogers, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2021-2022.
19. Avery Tumlin Gipson, teacher, Asbury Elementary School, effective school year 2021-2022.
20. Shelia Cumo, intervention teacher, Brindlee Mountain Primary School, effective Aug. 10-Sept. 30, 2021, not to exceed 19 a week at a rate of $20.00 an hour, paid from Title I funds.
21. Breeana Talley, instructional assistant, Claysville School, effective school year 2021-2022.
