This is an opinion piece.
With so many people excited for Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater and everything it will have to offer, oddly there are some people who aren’t too happy anymore.
This week, SMPA revealed its membership plans and price packages and, of course, there were a number of people to get upset about it.
Here’s the deal: I don’t think those people getting mad about the prices understand exactly what they’d be paying for.
Let me put it this way: Lamborghini is considered one of the top vehicle manufacturers in the world. Its cars are luxurious and downright awesome — arguably the best in class. But the fact that one car costs nearly half a million dollars makes me mad.
Now, why would I be upset? Is it because I think the car should be priced lower? No. The price is fair for what I’d be getting. I’m mad because I want one but can’t afford it — it’s the equivalent of about five times what my home cost.
That’s why I own a Dodge, which is great in its own right, but it’s not a Lamborghini. It doesn’t look as nice, isn’t as fast and didn’t come with all the bells and whistles like a Lamborghini would. And that’s why the Dodge was only a fraction of the cost.
So, saying SMPA is charging “too much” for a membership isn’t really fair, and frankly wrong.
From the beginning, we’ve known the park would come at a cost, but I think many people believed it would be similar to an average gym membership.
For those who are a little cranky, keep in mind what you’d be getting as a member: access to state-of-the-art facilities and amenities that aren’t offered anywhere else around. This park will be one of the best venues in the country, and it’s nothing like the Lift-R-Weights gym down the road. SMPA has done its research and that’s why the price is reasonably higher.
If you simply can’t afford a membership, (and I’ll be honest, I can’t because I’m about to be a father of two) then don’t bother getting mad about it and certainly don’t sweat it.
Details haven’t been released, but there will be day pass options available once the park opens. I expect those options to be great for people like me who aren’t able to commit to a membership yet.
And let’s not forget, there will be things people can enjoy at no cost, such as disc golf, dog parks, outdoor basketball, outdoor sand volleyball, playgrounds and an outdoor walking trail.
At the end of the day, SMPA is going to provide a lot of amazing things for Albertville, Marshall County and all of Sand Mountain, which is something we’ve known since the plans were first unveiled about three years ago. I encourage everyone — don’t lose sight of that now.
Taylor Beck is managing editor for The Reporter. He can be reached at taylor.beck@sandmountainreporter.com.
