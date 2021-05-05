If there was one thing that stood out to Sardis track coach Cory Franklin about his three standouts that medaled at the 5A state track meet in Gulf Shores, it was their dedication to their craft outside the sport.
That extra work paid off in a big way at the meet, led by hurdler Torin Bright, who raced to the state title in the 300-meter hurdles with a time of 40.26, claimed second in the 110 hurdles in 14.81 seconds, and rounded out his week with a fourth place showing in the long jump, hitting 21-feet even.
“Torin works harder than any kid that I’ve coached in terms of, he does extra,” Franklin explained. “He’s constantly working on his craft, and working when people don’t see it. He’s done that since I got here, and that’s what I’m more proud of than anything to see him succeed like that, is knowing the work he puts in.”
Franklin said that Bright entered the week feeling that he had a stronger shot at actually winning the 110 crown, but then set a personal record in the 300 hurdles to take that crown.
Another standout for the Sardis boys was Brody Lowe, who placed in three events for the Lions as well, taking a bronze medal in the shot put with a heave of 46-feet, five inches, a personal best, then was fourth in the discus, and eighth in the javelin, a sport he just picked up this year at the encouragement of Franklin after seeing him throw in practice.
“He did really well in all of them,” Franklin said of Lowe’s weekend. “Javelin is one where he wasn’t interested in it, he picked one up and threw it one day so I said, ‘Why do you do javelin?’ and he came to me and ended up doing it, but shot and discus has always been his thing.”
The pair’s performances combined to score Sardis 35 points as a team, helping them to a fifth-place overall finish.
Team champions at the 5A meet were the UMS-Preparatory School of Mobile on the both the boys’ and girls’ sides.
On the girls’ side, Abby Burns, who qualified in four events at the state meet, leaped to a silver medal in the triple jump, bounding to 34-feet, six and a quarter inches.
“I’m extremely proud of her and her hard work,” Franklin said. “She did an incredible job at this meet.”
Other athletes who scored points for the Lions on the weekend included Kinley Morrison in the Javelin, who posted a personal best throw of 99-feet, nine inches to take fifth, and Lily Underwood in the discus who claimed seventh with a throw of 84-feet, five inches.
The Guntersville girls also shined at the meet, scoring 24 points as a team to crack the Top-10 of the team standings, and seeing a pair of girls medal in their respective events, while two others scored points on the weekend.
The Wildcats were led by the jumpers, with the duo of Jayden Watkins and Jadyn Bonds both scoring in the high jump.
Watkins captured a bronze medal in the event, clearing five-foot two inches, while Bonds, the reigning indoor champion, cleared five-foot even to finish fourth. Watkins continued her strong weekend with a fourth-place showing in the triple jump, leaping to 33-feet, one and one quarter inch.
The Wildcats’ other medalist at the weekend was Kelcie Davis, who claimed third in the javelin with a throw of 104-feet, eight inches, less than three feet off the gold-medal winning throw.
The final points of the weekend for Guntersville came courtesy of their 4x800 relay team of Lauren Barrentine, Kenlie Nelson, Annelise Bradshaw, and Chelsea Saucedo, who took seventh place in their event with a time of 11:15.88.
At the 7A meet, also held down in Gulf Shores over the weekend, and pair of Albertville standouts finished among the Top-8 in their respective events, including one taking home medal.
On the boys’ side, pole vaulter Gabe Michael continued his strong season with a bronze medal at the meet. Michael cleared 14-feet, six inches to find his way onto the podium after capturing the Sectional title by clearing the same height a week before.
On the girls’ side, Amiah Murry had a strong showing in the triple jump, netting a sixth-place finish when she lept to a mark of 35-feet, four- and three-quarter inches, scoring three points.
Team Champions at the 7A meet were the Vestavia Hills boys, and the Hoover girls.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.