With Marshall County’s municipal buildings closed due to the coronavirus pandemic, many people have been wondering how to still access some of the court’s services, such as obtaining a marriage license.
Marshall County Probate Judge Andrea Lecroy released a statement clarifying the marriage license application process.
Due to the probate office being closed, all applications must be filled out online, printed out and mailed into the court. Applications can be found at alabamapublichealth.gov by selecting “Certificates, Licenses, & Permits” from the top menu. Instructions for filling out the form are available on the website, Lecroy said.
After the form is filled out and printed, it must be notarized before being mailed in. Applicants have 30 days from the date the certificate is notarized to file it with the Probate Office.
The cost for recording the certificate is $73.00. Checks or money orders should be made payable to Andrea LeCroy, Probate Judge. A driver's license number and telephone number must be noted on personal checks. LeCroy said she cannot accept out of state checks.
Applicants must include a self-addressed stamped envelope or provide a return address for their certified document to be returned to them.
Certificates can be sent to: Marshall County Probate Office, 425 Gunter Avenue Suite, 110 Guntersville, AL 35976. For more information, call 256-571-7764, extension 4.
