COATES BEND — The West End Patriots picked up their first Class 2A, Region 6 football win of the 2020 season by routing Gaston 55-20 on Sept. 18.
The Patriots improved to 3-2 overall and 1-2 in the region standings. They step out of region play Friday night when they host Appalachian for homecoming at 7 p.m.
West End freshman quarterback Marty Wooten earned the first start of his career, replacing injured senior Eli Pearce. Wooten excelled, completing 9-of-15 passes for 186 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a TD.
Jake Edwards, Isaiah Roberson and Trevor Willett were on the receiving end of Wooten’s TD throws.
Roberson totaled four TDs on the night for the Patriots. He rushed 12 times for 102 yards and a pair of scores, and he returned a fumble on defense for six points.
Rocko Sainsbury rushed nine times for 42 yards and one touchdown. Malachi Whisenant had four rushes for 31 yards.
Brady Jenkins caught three passes for 45 yards. Edwards had two receptions for 61 and Willett two for 33.
On defense, Roberson collected 11 tackles, three tackles for loss and one sack. Willett also made 11 stops and added four tackles for loss and two sacks.
Hunter Tucker recorded 10 tackles, four tackles for loss and one sack.
