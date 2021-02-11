Leading by two coming out of the halftime break, host Boaz opened the third quarter in a big way to pull away from visiting Sardis to clinch their third-straight area tournament title, 40-28.
Boaz will square-off with Fairview in a win-or-go-home game on Monday night in Boaz, while Sardis will travel to take on Guntersville, who defeated Fairview in the 5A Area 14 tournament final.
Ahead 26-24 coming out of the halftime break, the host Lady Pirates opened the third on an 8-0 run to push the lead to 10, then iced the game at the foul line, while the visiting Lions were plagued by free throw woes in the loss.
For the game Boaz was 14 of 20 at the charity stripe, while Sardis went just 3 of 21, as the Lady Pirates extended their winning streak to six games dating back to the regular season.
The trio of Lily Lackey, Amylia Langley, and Savannah Wood each scored eight for the Pirates, while Emma Smith chipped in with six points.
The Sardis duo of Lily Towns and Kim Powell led the Lions, each netting six in the loss, while Kytha Edwards and Adelyn Ellis each added five points.
The Boaz-Fairview game till tip off at 6:30 p.m. on Monday night.
