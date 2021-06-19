Mueller employee remembered Saturday during ceremony

Friends, loved ones and co-workers said goodbye to David Horton Saturday afternoon during a celebration of life ceremony at the Albertville High School Fine Arts Center.
Horton was killed along with Michael Lee Dobbins while the men worked an overnight shift at Mueller fire hydrant plant in Albertville about 2:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Fellow employee Andreas "Andy" Deon Horton, 34, of DeKalb County, opened fire Tuesday morning killing Dobbins and Horton and critically injuring Isaac Byrd and Casey Sampson. Both men were transported to Marshall Medical Center South and then taken by air ambulance to Erlanger Medical Center where they remain.
During Saturday's ceremony, Compassion City Church Pastor Jon Henderson said he was not only Horton's pastor, he was also a personal friend.
"God had his hand all over this," Henderson said. "I heard about the shooting, called David's wife, Taryn, and at that point, she didn't know anything yet.
"I hung up and went to her home. I got to be with her and her daughter before they found out about David.
"It was a miracle how it lined up for me to get the news with her."
Several family members and one of David's coworkers shared stories and songs special to David during the event.
Amos Akins was hired at Mueller the same day David was. He called David "my brother from another mother."
"You never know what you have until it is gone," Akins said. "We worked together for two years before I bid on another job. But no matter where I was, when I saw David, I still hugged his neck."
Pick up Wednesday's edition of The Reporter for more information about Saturday's celebration of David Horton and more about the fundraisers set in place to benefit all the workers involved in Tuesday's shooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.