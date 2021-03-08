NASHVILLE - Jacksonville State's final trip to Tennessee State as an Ohio Valley Conference member ended like the previous five - with a Gamecocks' win.
No. 10 Jacksonville State extended its winning streak to five with a methodical 38-16 victory over the Tigers at Hale Stadium on Sunday. The Gamecocks (5-1, 2-0) currently own the longest active winning streak among FCS programs.
Zion Webb passed for a career-best 280 yards and three touchdowns and the defense limited Tennessee State (0-2, 0-2) to 225 net yards as JSU ran its all-time mark against the Tigers in Nashville to 6-0.
Uriah West ran for a touchdown and caught a 54-yard TD pass, Pat Jackson added a short first-quarter touchdown run and Dave Russell III and Quan Charleston caught touchdown passes from Webb as the Gamecocks overcame two turnovers that led to Tennessee State field goals.
"Our defense just continues to get better and improve," said Jacksonville State head coach John Grass. "Offensively, we finished and played really well in the fourth quarter."
Jacksonville State scored 17 points in an eight-minute span to pull away in the fourth after the Tigers trimmed their deficit to 21-16.
Webb hooked up with West on a 54-yard touchdown pass at the 12:03 mark to finish off a quick 74-yard scoring drive, Alen Karajic kicked a 26-yard field goal less than four minutes later and Webb wrapped up the scoring with a 19-yard touchdown toss to Charleston with 3:57 remaining.
Webb completed 21-of-33 passes for 280 yards with one interception - easily eclipsing his career highs of 12 completions (three times previously) and 137 yards vs. Eastern Kentucky in 2018. His first TD pass of the afternoon was a 29-yard strike that Dave Russell III caught in stride just before halftime to extend Jacksonville State's cushion to 21-6.
The Gamecocks outgained TSU 452-225 and recorded 24 first downs to the hosts' 11.
West accounted for 125 all-purpose yards, running seven times for 40 yards and grabbing three passes for 85 more. His five-yard TD run got the Gamecocks on the scoreboard first less than 4 1/2 minutes into the contest.
The junior back has now accounted for 100-plus scrimmage yards in three straight games.
Mike Pettway caught a team-high six passes for 75 yards for Jacksonville State.
Marshall Clark was the Gamecocks' leading tackler with eight stops, followed by Nicario Harper with seven.
Jacksonville State wraps up its two-game road swing next Sunday when it returns to the state of Tennessee to face UT Martin (1-1, 1-1 in OVC) at Stewart Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will be broadcast on ESPN+.
JSU leads the all-time series against the Skyhawks 34-8, but dropped a 22-17 decision at Martin in 2019 in the last meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.