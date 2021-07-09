A recent audit of Marshall County Schools’ finances revealed nine instances of noncompliance including the misappropriation of funds over $20,000 by the former Chief School Financial Officer.
The Alabama Department of Examiners of Public Accounts performed an audit for the 2018-2019 fiscal year and found the board failed to “provide adequate oversight and approval of all expenditures and ensure appropriate supporting documentation was maintained” when it came to the actions of former CSFO Laura Bishop. Bishop, who had been with the school system since 2004, was found to have violated several state and local laws and regulations, the most egregious being the personal use of funds totaling $23,863.37.
Using the board’s debit and credit card, Audit Manager April Purser said Bishop spent $18,741.89 on such things as groceries, rent, utilities, cable, cell phone bills, gas and lodging.
She also used the board’s credit card to pay for $4,660.47-worth of travel expenses that included airline tickets, hotel charges, meals and fuel purchases. Proper documentation was not available for all items included on the travel claim, which was paid in advance, the audit said.
Additionally, $461.01 was included on the board’s monthly bank activity report as “Due from the CSFO,” reflecting personal items purchased using board funds which were not reimbursed. The CSFO failed to prepare these bank statements in a timely manner as well, the audit found.
Marshall County Superintendent Cindy Wigley said the school board has reported the fraudulent activity to the Marshall County District Attorney’s office, and Purser said Bishop has since repaid the misappropriated funds.
The other infractions included found by the audit include:
• Failure to ensure compliance with the Alabama Competitive Bid Law.
• Failure to retain records for 1099 MISC forms filed in accordance with the Internal Revenue code.
• Failure to ensure proper controls were in place for classroom instructional support monies. Some funds were spent on non-classroom related items.
• Failure to ensure financial statements were published annually in accordance with the Code of Alabama 1975, Section 16-8-37. The code requires the board to publish annually in the month of October, in a county newspaper, a full and complete statement of receipts by source and disbursements by function for the 12-month period ending Sept. 30. The board is also required to publish a statement of indebtedness, as well as a schedule which shows the resources available to pay such indebtedness. The board did not publish the financial information for fiscal year 2019.
• Failure to follow established policies related to minimum fund balances. As of Sept. 30, 2019, the General Fund had a deficit fund balance of -$2,880,381.65, according to the audit.
• Failure to ensure adequate oversight of local school activities.
• Failure to follow established policies for reconciliation of capital assets to the board’s financial records and ensure adequate records are maintained for review.
• Failure to follow established policies for purchase orders.
Marshall County School’s current CSFO, Bob Haygood, said these issues have been addressed and corrective actions have been taken, such as adding the position of assistant CSFO to help oversee the budget and bank statements. The 1-month serve balance will take more time to accrue, he said.
Haygood took over as CSFO after Bishop resigned in October 2020. At the time, Wigley said the board was aware of some of Bishop’s negligence but did not realize the full extent until the audit was completed.
