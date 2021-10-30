DOUGLAS — Pisgah knocked off Douglas 20-7 in a battle of the Eagles on Friday night at Arthur Jarvis Stadium.
Pisgah took a 6-0 first-quarter lead on Mason Holcomb’s touchdown pass to Parker Law.
Eli Teal threw a 30-yard TD pass to Raygan Edmondson, and the extra point gave Douglas a 7-6 first-quarter advantage.
Holcomb hit Jake Hendricks with a scoring pass on the final play of the first half. Holcomb threw to Law for two points and a 14-7 lead.
In the third quarter, Douglas returned a Pisgah interception from near midfield inside the Pisgah 10-yard line, but Pisgah’s Hendricks forced the Douglas player to fumble, and Pisgah recovered inside its own 5-yard line, denying Douglas a strong chance at tying the game.
Pisgah scored to clinch the victory on Law’s 4-yard TD run with 2:12 remaining.
Pisgah (7-3) has won its last seven games — the seven wins are Pisgah’s most since 2010 — and is the 2A, Region 7 champ.
Douglas dropped to 6-4 and travels to No. 2 Pleasant Grove in the first round of the Class 5A state playoffs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.