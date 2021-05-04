With the job market growing more competitive each year, it’s never too early to start learning how to market yourself and hone your people skills. That’s what Albertville Intermediate School is hoping to impart to their students by hosting the yearly Amazing Shake competition.
“The Amazing Shake competition tests our students on so many skills like life skills, their etiquette, their poise and confidence under pressure,” Kasey Wood, instructional coach at Albertville Intermediate School, said.
Nearly 150 students participated in this year’s competition. Based on teacher recommendations, 70 students were chosen to compete. That number was methodically pared down to the top three — Julia Mitchell, Hudson Jones, and last year’s champion Jesslyn Johnson — which competed last Friday in the final round to see who would take first place.
“These three that are going to … talk in front of thousands of people and be able to do what they’re about to do is huge,” Wood said at the start of the final round. “This will prepare you for the pressures of life.
The final contestants were put through three rounds of challenges where emcee Brad Williams asked them questions such as what they’d do with $1 billion for charity, if they’d go on a mission to Mars, should college athletes get paid to play and the pros and cons of students having phones in class.
Though the competition was close, Hudson ended up scoring the most points and was declared the winner of this year’s Amazing Shake. For coming out on top, Hudson will receive an all-expenses-paid trip to Atlanta, Georgie to compete in the national Amazing Shake competition.
Rounds of competition
During the first round of competition, the 70 students chosen to compete conversed with volunteer judges and were scored on their poise, confidence, eye contact, handshake and ability to start and end conversations with the goal being to have as many “quality” conversations as possible in 15 minutes.
The top 32 went on to the next round known as “the gauntlet.” The students were run through different scenarios such as a job interview, coaching sports and accepting an award to test their ability to think fast on their feet. Many local business owners and community leaders volunteered to run the scenarios. The top 11 advanced to “pitch the park” at Sand Mountain Park & Amphitheater where they were judged on how well they presented and answered questions. The five best were given even more challenges at SMPA, and the top three were picked to compete in the finals.
This year’s judges for the finals were:
Vice President for Bancor South Nathan Patterson
Student pastor at LifePoint Church Quintin Williams
Albertville High School career coach Lindsey Beck
Jennifer Amos, with Marshall Medical Center
Guest Services Manager for SMPA Gigi Delgado
Sports programming coordinator Lisa Hansford
Guest judge Jennifer Palmer from the Marshall County Legislative Office.
The Amazing Shake was started four years ago at the Ron Clark Academy in Atlanta, Georgia and was designed to teach students “manners, discipline, respect and professional conduct.”
