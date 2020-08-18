This is an opinion piece.
These days, I often reflect on the small-town values I learned in Marshall County. Growing up in Boaz and Albertville, I played multiple sports, from soccer to basketball and track and field where I gained experience from hard work, competition, teamwork and discipline. My soccer teams included immigrants from Mexico and Guatemala, and I embraced the multicultural components of my hometown and saw diversity as a strength. I went to First United Methodist Church in Albertville where I learned Christian values like humility (James 4:6); love of one’s neighbors, even those who are different politically or religiously (Luke 10:25-37); and compassion for the less fortunate (Proverbs 19:17). I studied the importance of political participation through government and economics classes at Boaz High School and voted for George W. Bush in 2004 at the age of 18. These values and experiences have significantly shaped my worldview, my career and my passion for community engagement.
I am writing this column in response to a recently published Ann Coulter column and other content in The Sand Mountain Reporter. The tone of this content, much like we see with the national news, has taken a turn towards division, finger pointing and anger. Increasingly, folks are quick to view the “other” political party and their supporters as terrorists, fascists and/or less than human. We are increasingly quick to dehumanize entire groups with blanket statements: police officers and protesters, Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, etc. Is this the path that we want our country to go down? Is this the country that we want our children to grow up in?
As I read the words of Ann Coulter in this paper, I wonder, “Does this reflect the values and life lessons that I learned at Boaz High School, in my church or on the soccer field in Albertville?” Coulter has made a career of stoking hatred, fear and anxiety, and she has a long record of controversial and violent statements, including “My only regret with Timothy McVeigh is he did not go to the New York Times Building.” (2001); “Vester: ‘You say you’d rather not talk to liberals at all?’ Coulter: ‘I think a baseball bat is the most effective way these days.’” (2004); “The main difference between decapitations in Syria and Mexico is that Mexicans also behead women, children and innocent bystanders. In addition to pioneering videotaped beheadings, Mexicans specialize in corpse desecration, burning people alive, rolling human heads onto packed nightclub dance floors, dissolving bodies in acid and hanging mutilated bodies from bridges.” (2015)
Would your mother approve of those statements? Would your pastor? And I am sure that some of you might respond by pointing to the other side and claim, “Well, they are doing it so why can’t I?” And I would respond with 1 Thessalonians 5:15, ESV: “See that no one repays anyone evil for evil, but always seek to do good to one another and to everyone.” Or simply, “Two wrongs don’t make a right.”
2020 has already been a rough year for many folks, which is only complicated by election year politics. In fact, in my 33 years of life, I cannot think of a more chaotic time. A number of the readers may know friends or family who have died from or have been hospitalized because of COVID-19. While Marshall County was initially spared from significant community spread, it slowly became a hotspot over the summer of 2020.
But the pandemic has been much more than a public health crisis. It closed schools and small businesses, including those across Sand Mountain, while parents struggle to juggle their jobs, housework and helping their children with online schoolwork. For many of us, we have never seen dishes piled so high in the sink or dreaded cooking another meal… yet again.
Folks are struggling financially, too. 2020 has seen the biggest job loss since the Great Depression. Unemployment peaked over 14% in the United States in April; however, it has declined to around 11.1% in June, per the Bureau of Labor Statistics. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, over half of adults live in a household that lost income since March 13, 2020. Due to store closures and reduced sales during shelter in place orders, many small businesses have had to permanently shut their doors, which caused additional economic difficulties and hardship, as well as the loss of culture and spaces for community building.
To make things worse, recommendations to “socially distance” have made this time even more difficult. Many of us go to church, meet with family and friends, and socialize as a means of handling pain and suffering. Without these social support systems, stress, anxiety, fear, depression and anger seem to be growing across the country. Perhaps we go to social media, the Internet, or 24-hour news networks as a way to find connection in this time of isolation, only to find anger and fear? I’m not sure.
I think that if we are honest with ourselves, we are all near wit’s end. Many people are struggling with pain: physical, financial and mental. “2020: It’s been a helluva year” some might say. Maybe this stress makes it easier for us to fall for political conspiracy theories and hostility towards other groups as we try to find someone to blame for all of this pain?
As we approach election season, before we fall for clickbait articles that just confirm our existing biases, I encourage us all to take a step back and do some soul searching. We have the opportunity to postpone political differences and take this opportunity to unite to beat the virus and to get our economy and schools back up and running. Things can’t change overnight, but we gotta start somewhere. Will we rise to the occasion and work together towards common goals? Or continue with angry shouting into our political echo chambers? When will we finally take the moral high ground and work together to make the United States a more perfect union?
Allen Hyde, Ph.D., is assistant professor in the school of history and sociology at Georgia Tech. He’s a 2005 graduate of Boaz High School. Contact him at ahyde110@gmail.com.
