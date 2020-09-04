Aug. 8
Steven Partin was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
Aaron Sutherlan was charged with two counts of wreckless endangerment.
Steven Morgan was charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance, possession od drug paraphernalia and harrassment.
Aug. 9
Joseph Ware was charged with five counts of failure to appear.
Simon Simpson was charged with public intoxication.
Jeremy Roberts was charged with four counts of possession of a controlled substance, second-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 10
Jeffery Callahan was charged with an alias writ of arrest.
Charles Whitton was charged with two counts of third-degree domestic violence/ strangulation.
Homero Seguara was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
Daniel Segura was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jonathan Barrow was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
William King was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Junge was charged with first-degree possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Robert Cook was charged with failure to appear.
Aug. 11
Christopher McGatha was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Jeremy Justice was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance.
John Bell was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Aug. 12
Adam Lamunyon was charged with failure to appear.
Byron Peppers was charged with DUI and attempting to elude.
Joseph Garrett was charged with first-degree theft of property, second-degree theft of propery and third-degree burglary.
Aug. 13
Grady Braben was charged with two SORNA violations.
Marty Spence was charged with court order, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.