Jill Smith wasn’t sure what had happened outside her home, but she knew it wasn’t good.
Monday afternoon, the Baltimore Avenue resident heard what she thought was an explosion near her home.
Upon further investigation, she found a small sedan peeking out an exterior wall of the business next door to her home.
“I thought the building had blown up,” she said. “I heard this huge bang. My dog started barking … and then I heard sirens. I didn’t know what was going on.”
The accident occurred at about 1:30 p.m. Monday. According to Albertville Police on scene, a Chrysler Sebring sedan left Baltimore Avenue, rammed through a warehouse, then through a neighboring business before coming to rest partway through the exterior wall.
Police were seen checking the homes and businesses nearby, even combing a nearby woods searching for the driver.
The driver was found later in the day.
Julio Sebastian Cruz, 41, of 921 Baltimore Ave., approached officers and admitted to being the driver.
According to the accident report. Cruz said he pulled out of his driveway to go northbound into Albertville and his brakes failed. Officers speculate he panicked and mistakenly hit the accelerator, causing him to jump the curb across the street and plow through both buildings before coming to a stop.
Cruz admitted to being upset and panicking, fleeing the scene to return to his home. He told officers he had just purchased the vehicle and had not gotten it insured.
Cruz, who was uninjured, was cited for operating a vehicle without insurance and leaving the scene of an accident.
Juan Rosales said he owned the warehouse, formerly the HSC Insurance Agency, and was relieved to learn no one was hurt.
“We are doing renovations in there and the power is off,” he said. “The car missed most of our stuff inside, but did damage some of it.
“The car smashed the electrical panel. I’m just glad the power wasn’t on to the building. I’d hate to think what would’ve happened then.”
Albertville Police and Fire personnel converged on the scene, only to find the two damaged buildings, a destroyed vehicle inside, and no driver in sight.
“Maybe it was a ghost driver,” one passerby mused.
Firemen evacuated the buildings due to concerns over structural stability.
“We can’t risk anyone being in there right now,” said Richard Soper, AFD training officer.
Rosales said he had ducked in and out of the building to get photos for his insurance company. He said the vehicle didn’t bear any type of license plate he could see.
“This is so frustrating,” Rosales said. “But things could’ve been so much worse. I’m going to have to keep that in
