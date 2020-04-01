Willodean Cherry
Boaz
Willodean Cherry, 87, of Boaz, passed away Saturday, March 28, 2020.
The family held a private memorial service at Marshall Memory Gardens.
Cherry is survived by her loving children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Marshall Memorial Funeral Home has been entrusted with Mrs. Cherry’s care.
Waylon Francis
Groveoak
Waylon Francis, 63, of Groveoak, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later date with Rainsville Funeral Home, Inc. announcing.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn (Toby) Francis of Groveoak; son, Emery Francis (Michelle) of Powell; daughters, Yvonne Sides (Adam) of Arab, Kattie Loveless (Wesley) of Boaz; father and stepmother, Jerry Francis (Georgia) of Dallas, Texas, stepmother, Joan Patterson of Fyffe; sisters, Penelope Francis of Miami, Florida, Darla Works-Nelson of Fyffe; eight grandchildren.
Tammy Estes Thomas
Horton
Tammy Estes Thomas, 48, of Horton, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020. The family held a private, graveside service at Marshall Memorial Gardens Cemetery with Jimmy Estes officiating.
She is survived by her husband, James Howard Thomas; daughters, Tesha White (Bobby), Amy Roden (Darrell); sons, Anthony Thomas, Josh Thomas; sister, Nancy Teal; brothers, Billy Hart (Nancy); 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Harold Thomas Tidmore
Albertville
Harold Thomas Tidmore, 66, of Albertville, passed away Sunday, March 29, 2020.
No services are being planned.
He is survived by his four grandchildren; sisters, Martha Martin (Tim), Anita Ramsey (Richard); brothers, Wendell Tidmore (Wanda), Randall Tidmore (Judy), Larry Tidmore.
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home
———
Obituaries are printed as a public service by The Reporter. Customized obituaries may be printed for a charge. Family members should have the funeral home contact The Reporter at 256-840-3000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.