Jackwyn “Jackie” West Smith
Augusta, Ga.
Jackwyn “Jackie” West Smith, 89, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Jackie was born on Aug. 20, 1932, in Albertville, Alabama. She was a 1950 graduate of Albertville High School and had been a resident of Augusta, Ga. for over 60 years. She was a faithful and dedicated employee of Sears, Roebuck & Co. for over 25 years. She was a member of and attended Abilene Baptist Church and Warren Baptist Church.
Mrs. Smith is survived by her children, Janet Smith Ziga (Paul) of Alpharetta, Ga., and Michael Blair Smith (Deborah) of Macon, Ga.; and her three grandchildren, Dr. Taylor Michelle Ziga (fiancé Brian) of Nashville, Tenn., Clayton James Ziga of Atlanta, and Ian Chandler Blair Smith of Macon.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lillie Cryar West and Clayton James West, her brother, Jimmy West, and her husband of 37 years, Jimmy L. Smith.
A private service will be held for family and friends at a later date. Poteet Funeral Home assisted the family.
Tom Liverett
Ft. Pierce, Fla.
Tom Liverett, 84, died Sept. 30, 2021, in Fort Pierce, Fla.
Survivors include daughter-in-law, Gayle Liverett, of Hudson, Wisc.; daughter, Cindi Liverett, of Park Forest, Ill.; son Greg (Leslie) Liverett, of Montgomery, Texas.; three granddaughters; three grandsons; seven great grandchildren; brother, Mike (Cyndi) Liverett, of Channahon, Ill.; sisters Ophelia Flanagin, of Albertville, and Marion (Harold) Wallace, of Leesburg, Fla.; brothers-in-law, Bill Pace, of Taylor, Mich., Jack Blackburn, of Jackson, OH., and Terry (Elaine) Blackburn, of Canton, Ohio; sisters-in-law, Sue McKenzie, of Jackson, Ohio, Rudy Amagliani, of Cooperas Cove, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services were held Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at Riverview Baptist Church in Fort Pierce, Fla. An additional visitation will be Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, from 10 to 11 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Albertville. A service will follow at 11 a.m. and burial will be at Union Cemetery in Boaz.
The info for livestream will be for the service in Alabama and the link is Albertvillefbc.church
If someone is accessing that on a laptop or computer there will be a link at the top that says Livestream and just click on it. If they are on a phone they may have to click Menu, click Media, click Livestream.
Lynda Williams
Anderson
Douglas
Lynda Williams Anderson, 72, of Douglas, died Friday, Sept. 17, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
A memorial service was held Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Rev. Perry Brackin and Rev. Joey Gilliland officiated the service.
She is survived by her son, Bob Williams (Sharon); daughter, Candy Millican (Dale); eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; brother, Brealen Maltbie (Sandi); and special friends, Robert Williams and Kay Towns.
Bobby McWhorter
Albertville
Bobby McWhorter, 84, of Albertville, died Oct. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center South.
Services were Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Adams Brown Service Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Phillip Dukes officiating. Burial was in Marshall Memorial Gardens.
Survivors include sons, Russell Rhoades (Sharon), Johnny Rhoades (Sharon) and Douglas Rhoades (Janice); and five grandchildren.
Claire Hames
Boaz
Claire Hames, 65, of Boaz, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Diversicare Boaz.
There will be a memorial service for Ms. Hames at 10 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021 at Crestview Church of Christ. Claude Hames will officiate.
Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
She is survived by her brother, Claude Hames (Cindy); nephew; Joshua Hames (Tiffany); and a host of chosen family and friends.
John Allen Holloway Sr.
Albertville
John Allen Holloway, Sr., 65, of Albertville, died Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, at Princeton Baptist Medical Center.
The family has chosen cremation; no services have been planned at this time. Etowah Memorial Chapel assisted the family.
He is survived by his children, Candi Minton, Amber Holloway (Timothy Lang) and John Holloway, Jr.; stepchildren, Tasha Bell and Christopher Vaughan; nine grandchildren; sister, Judy Holloway; and cousin; Ruth Howard.
Juana Argemira
Delgado De Ramirez
Albertville
Juana Argemira Delgado De Ramirez, 64, of Albertville, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, at Marshall Medical Center North.
Her funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Sunday, October 10, 2021 at Albertville Memorial Chapel. Burial will follow at Memory Hill Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday evening from 6 until 8 p.m.
She is survived by her children, Alma Ramirez, Lorena Ramirez Ibarra, Guillermo Ramirez, Hugo Ramirez, Araseli Ramirez and Angelie Delgado Ramirez; six grandchildren; and sisters and brothers, Faustino, Andres, Jose, Esperanza, Macrina, and Noe Delgado.
Jessie “Butch”
Roden Jr.
Boaz
Jessie “Butch” Roden, Jr., 61, of Boaz, died Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021, at Gadsden Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services were Friday, Oct. 8, 2021, at Etowah Memorial Chapel. Burial was at Belchers Chapel Cemetery. Rev. Donald Gaskin and Rev. Jackie Gaskin officiated the service
He is survived by his wife, Doris Roden; daughter, Savannah Roden; step-children, Cassandra Harrelson, Edward Keith Goble, Kelly Barksdale and Jeremy Goble; a host of grandchildren; brother-in-law, Teddy Walker; and cousin, Shannon Norris.
