The arrival of the COVID vaccine has been called a Christmas miracle. Having a vaccine developed, tested and reviewed within a 10-month-period of time is miraculous, but also a function of carefully applied technology and science.
Today, at Marshall Medical Center South, frontline healthcare workers began receiving the first round of Pfizer vaccines.
The administration of the vaccine began this morning at 9:00 a.m. and will continue until 4:00 p.m.
Tomorrow the administration of the vaccine moves to Marshall Medical Center North.
“We have all been anxiously awaiting a shot of hope in our fight against COVID-19," Cheryl Hays, president, Marshall Medical Centers said "As our staff continues to care for our patients, we see the vaccine as a critical step toward stopping the spread of this virus.”
Hays also urges the importance of continuing to be vigilant throughout the holiday season by forgoing large gatherings, wearing masks, social distancing and practicing proper hand hygiene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.