Terrace Lake Assisted Living in Guntersville has achieved an enviable record … not a single resident has contracted COVID-19 nearly a year after virus took hold of the nation.
Administrator and nurse Michele Watson said she attributes the perfect record to dedicated staff members, good education and a little luck.
“I’m a firm believer that everything good starts with education,” Watson said. “We’ve educated our staff to wear masks, wash their hands frequently and honoring safe distances when they are not at work.
“Our residents have been cooperative in honoring safe distancing and wearing masks when they are out of their rooms.”
Terrace Lake was locked down on March 6, allowing no outside visitors. Since then, family have had to make do with phone calls, Facetime meetings and visits through closed windows.
“We are much smaller than many other facilities,” Watson said.
“We may not have been as lucky if we were larger.”
Employees are required to be tested two times each week, on Tuesdays and Fridays. Residents are tested only if they exhibit symptoms, Watson said.
“Every time I go online to get our test results I am nervous,” she said. “We have just been so blessed and I knock wood when I say that.
“I guess this is why I get so upset when I am out and see people not wearing masks and having parties and things. This pandemic has been rough on everyone but has been particularly hard on healthcare workers.”
Since the lockdown, only one facility employee has contracted COVID-19. The maintenance worker – who primarily works outdoors at the facility – self-quarantined after his wife, a nurse, tested positive. Three days later he tested positive, Watson said.
Terrace Lake is home to 20 residents, and is served by an 11-member staff, Watson said.
The staff cleans and maintains the facility. They do not contract out cleaning services, she said.
“I’m very proud of my staff. They are the ones that clean our facility,” Watson said. “They sanitize the place several times a day on a regular basis. Ours is a very clean facility. We are proud of that.”
In addition to not having visitors, residents have also not been able to go to church, out shopping or to the beauty or nail salons. Instead, Watson has brought the services to them.
“I hired a beautician in February,” Watson said. “We have been able to keep the ladies on campus but still able to go to the beauty salon here.
“We only allow one at a time and we sanitize between each person.
“We do nails here on Wednesday. The ladies can get manicures, pedicures and get their nails painted it that is what they want.
“We have some ladies that liked to go shopping at TJ Maxx, Ross and Belk. It’s been hard on them not being allowed to do that right now.”
Churches have turned to online and virtual services during the height of the COVID-19 outbreaks. Often times, church members will bring materials, bulletins and other information to church members living at Terrace Lake.
“They may not be able to go to church, but it still makes them feel like they are still a part of the church community,” Watson said.
Bible studies are held on Mondays and Wednesdays, and many residents meet for their own study sessions.
Dr. Jeffrey Saylor is the facility’s medical director and his nurse practitioner visits the residents every Tuesday.
“We’ve been able to keep our residents out of the doctor’s offices for the most part this way,” Watson said. “She sees them here as much as possible.”
Holidays are tough for the residents, Watson said.
“A lot of them are used to going out to parties and events with family,” she said. “We tried to make the holidays very special this year with individualized activities. We still put up the 11 Christmas trees here.
“Christmas really broke my heart. We all worked extra hard to make it as special as possible.
“On birthdays, we make sure the resident has their favorite meal, cake or pie. We do all we can do to make it as home-like as possible.”
Watson said many residents have put on a few “pandemic pounds” during the past several months.
“I had worried they would lose weight during this,” she said. “But surprisingly they have gained a few pounds like many of the rest of us.
“I have, however, had a few residents who have never taken antidepressants in their lives be put on them now.”
Warmer weather over the weekend offered a great chance for residents to take a walk, Watson said.
“It was so pretty out. They just loved being outside for a change,” she said.
While the wait for the pandemic visitor restrictions to end, Terrace Lake officials took delivery of COVID-19 vaccines late last week.
“All our residents agreed to take the vaccine,” she said. “We received step one dose Friday and now we wait 21 days to get the second dose.
“I still believe we will be in quarantine in March so it will have been a least a year since we have allowed visitors inside our facility,” Watson said.
“It’s been hard on our residents, but we are making do as best we can.”
