Like the late American rap artist The Notorious B.I.G. opined, more money often leads to more problems. When it comes to the nearly $18 million in COVID relief funds being given to Marshall County by the federal government, the county commission seems to agree, which is why it’s contracted with a third party to help it untangle the many strings attached.
The commission discussed at length during a special called meeting on June 9 whether it would be worth spending $891,088 of the $18 million to enroll in the Investing in Alabama Communities (IAC) Program through the Association of County Commissions of Alabama (ACCA) to help manage the funds.
The issue came to a vote Wednesday during a regular meeting with both Commission Chairman James Hutcheson and County Attorney Clint Maze recommending the county join the IAC to ensure it remains within the strict, somewhat nebulous spending guidelines.
“We’ve thoroughly reviewed this,” Maze said. “There are a lot of benefits to being a member of [the IAC]. The costs of getting it [spending] wrong are very high. I think that the safest position would be for the county to associate with the Investing in Alabama Communities program.”
Without the IAC, the county would not be going it alone in spending the $18 million
but would rely more heavily on Maze and other county employees to offer legal advice and guidance on appropriate projects. During the special called meeting, Maze said he was up for the challenge but would need to devote a much larger portion of his law practice to the task. However, even with the IAC’s guidance, the commission will still need Maze to give practical translations of the organization’s recommendations.
“Clint [Maze] will probably use his legal expertise to talk to their legal expertise and advise us in layman’s terms,” District 1 Commissioner Ronny Shumate said.
Maze said beyond the legal advice, the IAC may also help in lending a greater purchasing power and influence when it comes to getting projects completed. The commission will have until the end of December 2026 to not only use all of the funds but also to make sure each dollar is spent on specific, approved projects.
The vote to join the IAC was near unanimous with District 2 Commissioner Rick Watson dissenting.
In other business, the commission:
Announced a special called meeting for June 30, 2021, 9 a.m. to discuss jail renovation bids.
Approval of direct support to Veterans of Foreign Wars for the Marshall County Fair; $1,000 from Countywide
Approved of soliciting bids for the following water pipe; Standard Dimension Ratio (SDR21) 200 PSI, 20-foot lengths with gasket slip joint. The pipe must meet or exceed American Society for Testing and Material (ASTM) D2241 & D3139 and be certified National Standard Foundation (NSF 61) for potable water
Approved of legal action against Republic Services for breach of contract based on its failure to provide each customer with a “new cart” as required by bid specification
Approved of Payment request to Cinta’s; $288.14
Discuss approval of clothing allowance for district road workers
Approved a speed limit of 30 mph on Mathis Mill Road in Albertville.
Approved supplemental agreements with ALDOT for underruns on Arbor Acres
(District 2) and New Home Road (District 3) ATRIP Projects ($362,093.57) Bridge Projects
Entering into contract with Association of County Commissions of Alabama Investing in Alabama Counties Program. District 2 commissioner xx voted against.
Approved increasing Transportation & Freight Budget line for the county coroner’s office by $3,000 from General Fund fund balance. District 2 commissioner xx voted against.
Approved July 2, 2021 as a holiday commemorating Juneteenth. Hutcheson said the county lacked the time to officially designate the new holiday on June 19 this year, but it would be next year.
Approved entering a 5-year maintenance contract with Election Systems and Software.
Discuss approval of the sell, trade or scrap of various fixed assets.
