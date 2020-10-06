A popular business in Boaz is moving to a new location in hopes of attracting shoppers as well as other vendors to the once bustling downtown area.
Formerly a traveling emporium, the Box Truck Boutique has found a new permanent home in a historic part of downtown Boaz.
“We are so excited,” co-owner Staci McDowell said. “It feels like home already… We love that we’re in downtown Boaz now. It means a lot to us.”
McDowell said the previous storefront located on U.S. Highway 431 was shut down during the pandemic and sales moved online. The old store would now serve as a warehouse and pickup site for online purchases, she said.
Co-owner Rachel Noles said she hopes loyal customers like the new place even better as they shop for the quality designer clothes, handmade jewelry and home décor the store has become known for.
“When we came back, we wanted to be new and different,” Noles said. “We just made so many friends over the years ... we didn’t want to disappoint them. So we hope they love this [store] as much as we do.”
She said they plan to host live events at the store as well as help promote city events such as last week’s Harvest Festival. They even hope to bring in other vendors for events to help raise money to further restore downtown.
Boaz Mayor David Dyar said he was impressed with the “positive energy and courage” it took for the ladies to move their store from the highway to downtown. He said he believed the opening of the store was the beginning of the “resurrection” of the downtown area.
“I believe this is the beginning [of revitalization] … and I think you all were at the forefront,” Dyar said the store’s recent ribbon cutting event and open house last Tuesday. “Y’all are the leaders of the new downtown, and we’re excited to have you.”
According to town historian Wayne Hunt, the store, located at 104 South Main Street, sits in the first brick building ever built in Boaz.
“It’s amazing that we can be a part of Boaz history because we’re continuing it,” McDowell said. “We’re ready to see it revitalized down here.”
Boaz councilman Johnny Willis said he remembers decades ago how the shops used to thrive downtown.
“I don’t think some of you all realize what you’ve done,” Willis said to the store owners. “I shopped here in the 50s, and to see stuff starting to come back, it’s going to tug at everybody’s heart.”
Newly elected councilman Josh Greer echoed the mayor’s and Willis’ sentiments adding that the future of Boaz is in its downtown area.
“It’s amazing what y’all have done in here,” Greer said. “A lot of people from around here, all they’re hung up on is the outlets. The outlets are a thing of the past… We need to do something different and have something unique to draw people down here, and obviously, this is a start.”
