Tornadoes are a common enough occurrence on Sand Mountain that most residents know where they can take shelter should one blow through. To give the people of Sardis City a better, safer option in severe weather, the town council recently approved the installation of a tornado shelter.
Rated to handle just about anything mother nature can throw at it up to an EF5 tornado, the shelter will be located next to the Sardis City Public Library. Mayor Russell Amos said it will be 10-foot by 40-foot and capable of holding 96 people at a time.
Amos said a tornado shelter for Sardis City had been on his mind for months. As he was searching for grant money to help cover the project costs, he said he came across a great deal. Safe-T Shelters was selling 2-year old shelters that had been leased to another municipality. By purchasing the shelter used, he said the council was able to cut the cost down to nearly a third of what it would have been had they gone through the grant process.
“The council decided to go that way,” Amos said. “The grant was going to be about a year out — you were going to have to wait a year out, and for our portion [cost] of the grant, basically we bought this one and will have it installed, and it will be installed in the next few weeks versus this time next year.”
The shelter will cost the town roughly $48,000. That plus $12,000 for a concrete slab and site preparation would bring the total to $60,000. The shelter will have a bathroom, and a generator may be added in later, Amos said.
“I got the [Etowah County] EMA to look at the specs of it before I finalized the deal and [they] said that’s just a great find,” the mayor said. “God works things out. We didn’t have $160,000 to put in the storm shelter, but we could pay $60,000.”
Amos said whenever there is a threat of severe weather, an officer with the Sardis City Police Department may open the shelter. However, a volunteer will be required to supervise the shelter each time it’s open.
The shelter should be installed and ready for use by the end of July. Amos said this project and others, like the addition of a second fire station, will add value and safety to the city.
“These projects are pay-as-we-go, so for a small town like us, I think it’s going to be great,” the mayor said.
