ALBERTVILLE
AGGIES
Aug. 21, Arab, 13-6, L
Aug. 28, open
Sept. 4, at Sparkman, 45-21, L
Sept. 11, at Florence, 68-0, L
Sept. 18, Grissom, 55-0, L
Sept. 25, at Boaz, 34-33, W, 2 OTs
Oct. 2, Huntsville (homecoming), W, 1-0 (by forfeit)
Oct. 8, Bob Jones, 35-14, L
Oct. 16, at Austin, 52-21, L
Oct. 23, James Clemens, 49-7, L
Oct. 30, at Guntersville, 54-0, L
ASBURY
RAMS
Aug. 21, at Gaston, 38-33, L
Aug. 27, Whitesburg Christian, 28-0, L
Sept. 3, Geraldine, 47-0, L
Sept. 11, at Plainview, 53-0, L
Sept. 18, open
Sept. 25, Coosa Christian, homecoming, 28-19, L
Oct. 2, Sylvania, 49-13, L
Oct. 8, Brindlee Mountain, 44-7, W
Oct. 16, at Collinsville, 40-19, L
Oct. 23, at Fyffe, 54-0, L
Oct. 30, Ragland, 42-0, L
BOAZ
PIRATES
Aug. 21, at Hayden, 41-34, W
Aug. 27, Madison County, 28-21, L, overtime
Sept. 4, Crossville, 48-7, W
Sept. 11, at West Point, 28-25, W
Sept. 18, Sardis, 38-0, W
Sept. 25, Albertville, 34-33, L, 2 OTs
Oct. 2, at Fairview, 33-21, L
Oct. 8, at Douglas, 42-21, W
Oct. 16, Guntersville, 56-14, L
Oct. 23, open
Oct. 30, at Arab, 27-8, L
Nov. 6, at Leeds, 41-14, L
CROSSVILLE
LIONS
Aug. 22, New Hope, 29-20, L
Aug. 27, at Collinsville, 24-6, L
Sept. 4, at Boaz, 48-7, L
Sept. 11, Guntersville, 49-7, L
Sept. 18, open
Sept. 25, at Plainview, 34-20, L
Oct. 2, West Point, 35-27, L
Oct. 8, at Fairview, 35-0, L
Oct. 16, Sardis, 1-0, W (by forfeit)
Oct. 23, at Douglas, 1-0, W (by forfeit)
Oct. 30, Geraldine, 21-12, W
DOUGLAS
EAGLES
Aug. 21, Weaver, 48-18, W
Aug. 27, at Brindlee Mountain, 48-6, W
Sept. 4, Sardis, 14-6, W
Sept. 11, at Fairview, 48-12, L
Sept. 18, at Guntersville, 50-0, L
Sept. 25, Glencoe, 27-21, L, overtime
Oct. 2, open
Oct. 8, Boaz, 42-21, L
Oct. 16, at West Point, 49-0, L
Oct. 23, Crossville, 1-0, L (by forfeit)
Oct. 30, at Pisgah, 21-14, L
FYFFE
RED DEVILS
Aug. 21, Isabella, 48-0, W
Aug. 28, open
Sept. 4, at Collinsville, 54-0, W
Sept. 11, Sylvania, 49-20, W
Sept. 18, at Brindlee Mountain, 54-6, W
Sept. 25, Clarke County, 21-0, W
Oct. 2, at Plainview, 42-12, W
Oct. 8, North Sand Mountain, 55-0, W
Oct. 16, Geraldine, 51-7, W
Oct. 23, Asbury, 54-0, W
Oct. 30, at Scottsboro, 1-0, W (by forfeit)
Nov. 6, Oakman, 69-21, W
GERALDINE
BULLDOGS
Aug. 27, Westminster Christian, 30-7, W
Sept. 3, at Asbury, 47-0, W
Sept. 11, at Sardis, 36-19, W
Sept. 18, Plainview, 30-16, L
Sept. 25, Saks, 46-14, L
Oct. 2, Brindlee Mountain, 48-6, W
Oct. 8, at Sylvania, 17-10, W
Oct. 16, at Fyffe, 51-7, L
Oct. 23, Collinsville, 19-14, W
Oct. 30, at Crossville, 21-12, L
Nov. 6, at J.B. Pennington, 41-14, L
GUNTERSVILLE
WILDCATS
Aug. 21, at East Limestone, cancelled
Aug. 27, at Arab, 35-9, W
Sept. 4, Fairview, 48-12, W
Sept. 11, at Crossville, 49-7, W
Sept. 18, Douglas, 50-0, W
Sept. 25, Madison County, 44-10, W
Oct. 2, at Sardis, 64-0, W
Oct. 9, open
Oct. 16, at Boaz, 56-14, W
Oct. 23, West Point, 59-28, W
Oct. 30, Albertville, 54-0, W
Nov. 6, Hayden, 62-3, W
SARDIS
LIONS
Aug. 27, at Sylvania, 32-7, L
Sept. 4, at Douglas, 14-6, L
Sept. 11, Geraldine, 36-19, L
Sept. 18, at Boaz, 38-0, L
Sept. 25, Southside, 49-7, L
Oct. 2, Guntersville, 64-0, L
Oct. 8, West Point, 43-7, L
Oct. 16, at Crossville, 1-0, L (by forfeit)
Oct. 23, Fairview, 1-0, L (by forfeit)
Oct. 30, at Hokes Bluff, 1-0, L (by forfeit)
WEST END
PATRIOTS
Aug. 21, Susan Moore, 27-21, W
Aug. 28, Pleasant Valley, 38-22, W
Sept. 4, at Spring Garden, 62-0, L
Sept. 10, Cleveland, 44-13, L
Sept. 18, at Gaston, 54-20, W
Sept. 25, Appalachian, 41-16, W
Oct. 2, at Westbrook Christian, 44-13, L
Oct. 8, at Sand Rock, 20-18, L
Oct. 16, Southeastern, 31-28, L
Oct. 23, at Locust Fork, 37-18, L
Oct. 30, open
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.