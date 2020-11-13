ALBERTVILLE

AGGIES

Aug. 21, Arab, 13-6, L

Aug. 28, open

Sept. 4, at Sparkman, 45-21, L

Sept. 11, at Florence, 68-0, L

Sept. 18, Grissom, 55-0, L

Sept. 25, at Boaz, 34-33, W, 2 OTs

Oct. 2, Huntsville (homecoming), W, 1-0 (by forfeit)

Oct. 8, Bob Jones, 35-14, L

Oct. 16, at Austin, 52-21, L

Oct. 23, James Clemens, 49-7, L

Oct. 30, at Guntersville, 54-0, L

ASBURY

RAMS

Aug. 21, at Gaston, 38-33, L

Aug. 27, Whitesburg Christian, 28-0, L

Sept. 3, Geraldine, 47-0, L

Sept. 11, at Plainview, 53-0, L

Sept. 18, open

Sept. 25, Coosa Christian, homecoming, 28-19, L

Oct. 2, Sylvania, 49-13, L

Oct. 8, Brindlee Mountain, 44-7, W

Oct. 16, at Collinsville, 40-19, L

Oct. 23, at Fyffe, 54-0, L

Oct. 30, Ragland, 42-0, L

BOAZ

PIRATES

Aug. 21, at Hayden, 41-34, W

Aug. 27, Madison County, 28-21, L, overtime

Sept. 4, Crossville, 48-7, W

Sept. 11, at West Point, 28-25, W

Sept. 18, Sardis, 38-0, W

Sept. 25, Albertville, 34-33, L, 2 OTs

Oct. 2, at Fairview, 33-21, L

Oct. 8, at Douglas, 42-21, W

Oct. 16, Guntersville, 56-14, L

Oct. 23, open

Oct. 30, at Arab, 27-8, L

Nov. 6, at Leeds, 41-14, L

CROSSVILLE

LIONS

Aug. 22, New Hope, 29-20, L

Aug. 27, at Collinsville, 24-6, L

Sept. 4, at Boaz, 48-7, L

Sept. 11, Guntersville, 49-7, L

Sept. 18, open

Sept. 25, at Plainview, 34-20, L

Oct. 2, West Point, 35-27, L

Oct. 8, at Fairview, 35-0, L

Oct. 16, Sardis, 1-0, W (by forfeit)

Oct. 23, at Douglas, 1-0, W (by forfeit)

Oct. 30, Geraldine, 21-12, W

DOUGLAS

EAGLES

Aug. 21, Weaver, 48-18, W

Aug. 27, at Brindlee Mountain, 48-6, W

Sept. 4, Sardis, 14-6, W

Sept. 11, at Fairview, 48-12, L

Sept. 18, at Guntersville, 50-0, L

Sept. 25, Glencoe, 27-21, L, overtime

Oct. 2, open

Oct. 8, Boaz, 42-21, L

Oct. 16, at West Point, 49-0, L

Oct. 23, Crossville, 1-0, L (by forfeit)

Oct. 30, at Pisgah, 21-14, L

FYFFE

RED DEVILS

Aug. 21, Isabella, 48-0, W

Aug. 28, open

Sept. 4, at Collinsville, 54-0, W

Sept. 11, Sylvania, 49-20, W

Sept. 18, at Brindlee Mountain, 54-6, W

Sept. 25, Clarke County, 21-0, W

Oct. 2, at Plainview, 42-12, W

Oct. 8, North Sand Mountain, 55-0, W

Oct. 16, Geraldine, 51-7, W

Oct. 23, Asbury, 54-0, W

Oct. 30, at Scottsboro, 1-0, W (by forfeit)

Nov. 6, Oakman, 69-21, W

GERALDINE

BULLDOGS

Aug. 27, Westminster Christian, 30-7, W

Sept. 3, at Asbury, 47-0, W

Sept. 11, at Sardis, 36-19, W

Sept. 18, Plainview, 30-16, L

Sept. 25, Saks, 46-14, L

Oct. 2, Brindlee Mountain, 48-6, W

Oct. 8, at Sylvania, 17-10, W

Oct. 16, at Fyffe, 51-7, L

Oct. 23, Collinsville, 19-14, W

Oct. 30, at Crossville, 21-12, L

Nov. 6, at J.B. Pennington, 41-14, L

GUNTERSVILLE

WILDCATS

Aug. 21, at East Limestone, cancelled

Aug. 27, at Arab, 35-9, W

Sept. 4, Fairview, 48-12, W

Sept. 11, at Crossville, 49-7, W

Sept. 18, Douglas, 50-0, W

Sept. 25, Madison County, 44-10, W

Oct. 2, at Sardis, 64-0, W

Oct. 9, open

Oct. 16, at Boaz, 56-14, W

Oct. 23, West Point, 59-28, W

Oct. 30, Albertville, 54-0, W

Nov. 6, Hayden, 62-3, W

SARDIS

LIONS

Aug. 27, at Sylvania, 32-7, L

Sept. 4, at Douglas, 14-6, L

Sept. 11, Geraldine, 36-19, L

Sept. 18, at Boaz, 38-0, L

Sept. 25, Southside, 49-7, L

Oct. 2, Guntersville, 64-0, L

Oct. 8, West Point, 43-7, L

Oct. 16, at Crossville, 1-0, L (by forfeit)

Oct. 23, Fairview, 1-0, L (by forfeit)

Oct. 30, at Hokes Bluff, 1-0, L (by forfeit)

WEST END

PATRIOTS

Aug. 21, Susan Moore, 27-21, W

Aug. 28, Pleasant Valley, 38-22, W

Sept. 4, at Spring Garden, 62-0, L

Sept. 10, Cleveland, 44-13, L

Sept. 18, at Gaston, 54-20, W

Sept. 25, Appalachian, 41-16, W

Oct. 2, at Westbrook Christian, 44-13, L

Oct. 8, at Sand Rock, 20-18, L

Oct. 16, Southeastern, 31-28, L

Oct. 23, at Locust Fork, 37-18, L

Oct. 30, open

