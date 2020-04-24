Martha Jean Reynolds
Arab
Martha Jean Reynolds passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020.
Martha Jean was born in Albertville, on Sept. 5, 1930 to the late Emily and Lemmie Wilbanks. After graduating from Albertville High School, she received a teaching degree from Jacksonville State University. She married Ralph Reed in 1951. They moved to Arab in 1957, where Ralph founded the Arab Printing Shop and the Arab Tribune. In May, 1958, Ralph was killed in an accident. She later married J.D. Reynolds, Jr. who preceded her in death in 1995.
She is survived by daughters Linda Ruth Word (Jimmy), Janet Willis (John), Patty Reynolds Norcross (Bob); son, Scott Reynolds (Richi); sister, Sarah Wilbanks Meriwether; six grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; a special friend and caregiver, Mitzi Marbry; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held on Saturday, April 11, at Arab Memorial Cemetery.
Marilyn Annette Collins
Albertville
Marilyn Annette Collins, 64, of Albertville, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Her family will have a private graveside service at Poplar Springs Cemetery. Rev. Wayne Hubbard and Rev. Troy Blair will officiate.
She is survived by her husband, Jackie Collins; children, Charles Adrian Collins (Lori), Ashley Ellen Hoeffs (Brenden), Dustin Blake Collins; step-daughter, Stacy Westcott; ten grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Albertville Memorial Chapel directing.
Charles Yount
Albertville
Charles Yount, 69, of Albertville, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
The family held a private graveside service on Friday, Apr. 24 at Marshall Memorial Gardens. Bro. Chris Johnson officiated.
She is survived by his wife, Sharon Yount; daughter, Lisa Carolyn Burroughs (Jamey); son, Joseph Charles Yount (Andrea); six grandchildren; sisters, Jane Maskalick, Judy Lyons; brother, John Yount (Sue).
Arrangements entrusted to Adams Brown Service Funeral Home.
Anthony DeArmon Dowdey
Albertville
Anthony DeArmon Dowdey, 58, of Albertville, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020.
Due to current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding a private graveside with burial to be in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
He is survived by his son, Zach Dowdey (Heather); brother, Tommy Dowdey (Linda); mother, Dovie Daniel Dowdey; three grandchildren.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
Ann Marie Mitchell
Gadsden
Ann Marie Mitchel, 55, of Gadsden, passed away on Tuesday, April 21, 2020.
Due to current State Health Department requirements the family will be holding a private graveside service with burial to be in Douglas Cemetery.
She is survived by her daughter, Brooke McKinney; son, Steven Mitchell (Caytie); brother, Randy Duke (Ladetha Fitts); mother, Mable Lorene Worley.
Albertville Funeral Home Downtown is assisting the family with arrangements.
———
