Editor’s Note: AnnaBelle Graham, the youngest of the three daughters of Patrick and Allison Graham, is getting married Saturday, June 26. In honor of the bride, we’re publishing the column Patrick Graham wrote about AnnaBelle’s first birthday. It was published in The Sand Mountain Reporter on Aug. 29, 2002.
As hard as this is for me to believe, our youngest daughter, AnnaBelle, turned 1 year old on Tuesday.
Or as we say in our family, the big 0-1.
It seems like just yesterday I was writing a column about the 11 pound, 9 ounce baby being born and the instant celebrity status she enjoyed among the staff and patients at Marshall Medical Center South and the public at large as a result.
In the days and weeks following her birth, I lost count of how many times my wife, Allison, and I were out and about town and someone came up to us and asked, “Is this the 11 pound baby?” as they gazed at her in wonder.
Upon confirmation, those inquiring would typically then turn to my wife and with the deepest sympathy tell her, “Bless your heart.”
AnnaBelle is still a big kid for her age, currently weighing in at a healthy 27 pounds. In fact our pediatrician affectionately dubbed her “tank” the other day because of the way she barrels around the room in crawl mode.
That’s right, despite all her physical attributes, AnnaBelle has not yet mastered the task of walking. I think she enjoys having her parents and siblings carry her everywhere, and I must say it is a good workout for one’s biceps.
Just ask my wife.
But with the way AnnaBelle is pulling up on everything in the house, I’ll bet it won’t be long before she is running around trying to keep up with her big sisters, Madison and Tabitha. Both are playing soccer right now, and I’m sure it won’t be long before AnnaBelle will want to join in. She already thinks she should be doing everything they do, regardless of the fact Madison is 7 years old and Tabitha will soon turn 5. If they are doing it, she thinks she should be doing it too, period.
There have been so many milestones during our first 365 days with AnnaBelle. I remember the first time she said “Mama” and the first time she said “Daddy.” (I think she says the dog’s name, “Dixie,” better than she says her sisters’ names, so she’ll need to keep working on those.)
I remember the first time she smiled. The first time she laughed. The first time she ate “people food” instead of baby food and the first tooth which helped her chew it up and get it down.
I remember taking her to her first Alabama football game, which was a lot of fun although it unfortunately ended the winning streak for the Graham girls.
Alabama, where my wife and I both went to school, was able to garner wins over Vanderbilt and LSU respectively in Madison’s and Tabitha’s first football games, but the Tide failed to roll over arch out-of-state rival Tennessee in AnnaBelle’s first game.
Perhaps the Tide could make it up to her this year.
AnnaBelle flew on a plane halfway across the country to visit her grandparents in New Mexico. She went swimming (although she still doesn’t like going underwater). She even rode on a horse for the first time with the help of Dad, but I’m not sure Mom was very thrilled by the prospect.
AnnaBelle has done so many things a baby typically does and so many things a baby typically doesn’t, it’s hard to believe it’s all taken place over a year’s time.
I remember when AnnaBelle was born wondering how on earth we were going to keep up with three little girls when the first two were already such a handful. It hasn’t been easy, I’ll grant you, but I wouldn’t have missed it for the world.
Time really does fly when you’re having fun, and I can’t wait to see what the future holds next.
Patrick Graham is the owner of The Sand Mountain Reporter and four other newspapers. Email: patrick.graham@sandmountainreporter.com.
