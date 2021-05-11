Zoning dominated the Boaz City Council agenda Monday night.
A Boaz family requested the city lift a moratorium on business license requests on the U.S. 431 and Alabama 168 zoning overlay district. The move would allow Rick and Arlene Holland to sell their property located at 52 U.S. 431 to Cameron Trolio, who has plans to erect a gated self-storage lot on the property.
“The property has been for sale multiple times over the past 15 to 20 years,” Arlene said during a work session preceding the council meeting. “We finally have a buyer that is ready, willing and able to purchase the property. This would improve the section of the city and the properties on this section of the overlay. We feel it meets the criteria the city is looking for. It will be a huge benefit to the city of Boaz.”
Trolio has plans to build a $700,000 gated, well-kept storage facility, which Arlene said will “allow residents of Boaz the capability of keeping their homes and properties decluttered therefore adding curb appeal to the city.”
During the council meeting, council members unanimously passed an updated zoning ordinance and adopted a moratorium to abolish and rescind the moratorium on the overlay district.
However, abolishing the moratorium didn’t help the Hollands.
Under the newly updated zoning ordinance, businesses including adult entertainment and retail, junkyards, recycling plants and mini-storage facilities are prohibited along the U.S. 431 overlay district.
Boaz City Attorney Christie D. Knowles said the Holland family can petition the planning commission for a change in zoning or a variance.
Council members also unanimously voted against a request from Randy Gilliland to rezone property at 13595 Alabama 168 from AG (agricultural) to B3 (General Business District).
Councilman Mike Matthews said the planning commission did not recommend the change as it constituted “spot zoning.”
“We don’t want to get that started,” Matthews said.
In other business, councilmen also:
• Approved issuing a business license for lounge retail liquor – Class II (Package) to Navrratnna, LLC, dba Downtown Mini Mart Liquor Store at 300 N. Main St., Suite B.
• Adopted a resolution entering into an agreement with the State of Alabama, acting by and through the Department of Transportation relating to a project for reduction of lanes on Alabama 168 from U.S. 431 to Darnell Street. The project would reduce the number of lanes from four to three and would include a traffic signal installation at the former outlet center, installation of sidewalks and upgraded signage.
• Entered into an agreement with Tyler L. Barnes Jr., for consultant service relating to grants for the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
• Approved solicitation of bids for a 2022 Ford F350 4x2 chassis cab for the Boaz Street Department. Officials said delays in manufacturing due to Covid-19 and a shortage of computer chips for the vehicles has forced the city to delay purchasing the truck. Councilmen approved the purchase for 2021.
• Learned all city departments – aside from police and fire – will be closed May 31 in observance of Memorial Day.
• Mayor David Dyar said the city will host a Date Night in the Park on June 5 at Old Mill Park. Free admission movie will begin at 8 p.m. Refreshments will be on sale. Everyone is urged to bring lawn chairs or blankets.
• Saw Rep. Kerry Rich and Sen. Clay Scofield donate $10,000 to the Boaz History Museum. Museum volunteers Wayne Hunt and Bruce Sanford accepted the donation.
“This will hopefully go a long way for things you will need,” Rich said. “I’ve always been a history nut. I’ve been told that if we don’t remember our history we are doomed to repeat some of the bad stuff.”
Scofield said preserving the city’s history is one of the most important things residents can do.
“Preserving Boaz’s history is important to future generations,” Scofield said. “We want to help you all and be part of that and to be sure folks know what went on here and all the hard work it took to get it done.”
Hunt said the historical society is working to open a public museum in the former Post Office building next door to City Hall.
