Marshall Medical Centers is taking action to protect its staff and patients from the COVID-19 outbreak while staying responsive to the community’s health needs. We are staying in touch with the media and issuing updates frequently to keep all abreast of what is being done in local healthcare facilities. Marshall Medical staff is meeting every day to stay on top of the latest recommendations and to ensure everything is in place to respond to patient needs.
No one has tested positive so far in our area and both hospitals are taking steps to minimize exposure as much as possible in conjunction with CDC guidelines and the Alabama Department of Public Health. Marshall Medical has implemented its Disaster Response Plan with designated Incident Commanders at Marshall North and South.
Marshall Medical’s two Emergency Departments have been reconfigured to serve as “first look” triage areas so that traffic can be screened according to symptoms upon entering. Separate areas have been established to divide the emergency area into a “Respiratory Illness Pod” and “Main ED.” Healthcare workers in these areas will be dressed in Personal Protective Equipment to prevent exposure. It is critical to protect our medical staff to ensure they stay healthy and able to care for patients.
Today’s priority is to establish dedicated phone lines in Marshall Medical’s central call center so that the public can call to inquire what they should do if symptoms appear. Anyone with questions should call 256-571-8000 or 753-8000 for Arab area residents. If you feel sick and think you might need a COVID-19 test, call this number to find out where to go for testing: 1-888-264-2256.
- Cafeterias at both Marshall North and South hospitals will be closed to the public effective March 17.
- Some hospital doors may be locked to better control traffic inside facilities. Don’t be alarmed – access will remain available.
- Marshall Medical has cancelled all classes offered inside its facilities through the first week of April.
- Both gift shops are closed indefinitely and all volunteer services are suspended.
- The Marshall Medical GoldCare 55+ program for seniors has cancelled trips for March and April. No Lunch N’ learn will be held this month.
The following information is being posted throughout hospitals:
Thank you for the entrusting us with your care. As the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) on our community increases, it is important to let you know the steps we are taking to protect the safety of our patients and staff.
In addition to our normal infection control procedures, we are implementing additional safety precautions:
- Please wash your hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water before your appointment.
- If you are unable to wash your hands, please use the provided alcohol-based sanitizer at our front desk area.
- If you or anyone in your family or someone you are caring for has experienced recent onset of fever, cough, shortness of breath or other respiratory illness or you have visit an area identified by the CDC as a high risk area in the last 14 days, prior to your appointment, please call our office to reschedule your appointment.
- As much as possible, please limit the number of people who come with you to your appointment.
- If you would prefer to come to your appointment, but not wait in our waiting area, you may call the office when you arrive and one of our staff members will come to your car when time for your appointment.
- If you are coughing or showing signs of respiratory illness while in our office, you may be asked to reschedule your appointment.
