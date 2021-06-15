This is an opinion piece.
My daddy was the person I looked up to the most in life…the person I had the greatest admiration for and the person who taught me so many important lessons.
Dalton Williams was born in 1925 in the Painter community of DeKalb County. The family had 12 kids and scratched out a living growing cotton. Daddy dropped out of school in the second grade to help in the fields.
When he was 18, he joined thousands of other young men and answered the call from Uncle Sam. Just a few weeks after basic training, his unit was deployed to Burma as replacement soldiers for a group of men known as Merrill’s Marauders.
Daddy spent almost a year in those jungles where he lost his youth and part of his left hand. He never discussed his Army days with anyone during his lifetime, but he was never free from those horrors of war.
The tall, thin young man came back to Sand Mountain in 1945 a different person. He took on part-time jobs and a wife, and enrolled in night school where he received his high school diploma. His quest for knowledge never stopped. He read newspapers and magazines as well as our green and white encyclopedias.
My father was a quiet man…but when he spoke, everyone stopped to listen. He didn’t mince words or talk about frivolous things…he was very solemn with a calm, deep voice. I never saw him lose his temper or raise his voice to anyone.
He was slow to smile or share laughter. His mind seemed to be constantly on the troubles of the world… or maybe back in those Burmese jungles. He could sit for hours, just staring at nothing with those watery blue eyes of his.
He was a hard worker and expected too much of himself, yet he never seemed to be completely satisfied with whatever job he did. Momma always said he had a troubled soul. In the 1950s, he moved the family to Florida to pick oranges and then came home to work at his brother’s Chrysler dealership in Albertville. In the 1960s, he was a policeman for the cities of Albertville and Guntersville as well as being a volunteer fireman.
In 1970, he bought his first gas station…it was the first of five I grew up in. People drove from miles around to shop with us because Daddy treated everyone fairly and was honest and dependable. Even though he didn’t talk much, he seemed to be at ease around anyone.
Dad enjoyed Pall Mall cigarettes in the gold pack, eating cornbread and milk, watching Andy Griffith on TV and listening to Bill Monroe on the radio. He liked to go fishing occasionally and he loved gardening… his tomatoes were admired by all.
Mother had begged and prayed for 40 years and finally, in the late 1980s, Daddy went to church and got saved. After that, he attended every service and spent most of his time reading and studying the Bible.
In 1999, he was diagnosed with cancer… it had already spread all over him. He suffered greatly the last week of his life, but I never left his side…letting go was harder for me than him. He was ready to leave, however, and a few hours before he died, he sat up and smiled and pointed upwards. He had finally been released from his nightmares and had found peace again.
I am so blessed to have had a good father. He taught me to work hard, to never stop learning and to have respect for others as well as myself. He also showed me how to be still and listen. He was my hero, my mentor and my shoulder to lean on. Happy Fathers, Daddy… I sure do miss you.
Sandy Holsonback is a guest columnist for The Reporter.
