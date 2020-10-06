On the day Alabama’s mask ordiance was previously set to expire President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19. After working a few days out of offices at Walter Reed Hospital, Trump returned to the White House on Monday with a clean bill of health.
“Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said about the virus. “Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful.”
As of Wednesday, there have been a total of 141,544 confirmed cases and 18,923 probable reported across Alabama according to the Department of Public Health. At least 1,172,847 total tests have been administered along with 59,331 antibody tests. Since March 13, there have been 17,699 patients hospitalized; there have been 2,436 deaths confirmed with 144 probable.
Within the last 14 days, there have been 14,531 cases confirmed in Alabama and at least 105,439 tests have been taken.
Of the confirmed cases, 67,948 are presumed to be recovered.
In Marshall County, a total of 3,811 cases have been confirmed and at least 23,054 tests have been administered; 45 deaths have been confirmed.
In DeKalb County, a total of 2,496 cases and 20 deaths have been confirmed and at least 10,163 tests have been administered.
In Etowah County reported a total of 3,290 cases, 44 deaths and 26,749 cumulative tests.
In Blount County had a total of 1,293 cases, 15 deaths and 10,156 tests.
Of the 159,713 cases (combined confirmed and probable) reported Monday, the largest infected age group was from 25-49 years old at 38.2% of cases. Seniors ages 65 or older made up 16.8% of cases followed by 50-64 year olds are 20.3%. Eighteen to 24 year olds made up 14.9% of cases and children ages five to 17 made up 7.9%.
Close to 1,847 patients were in intensive care; 1,047 were on a ventilator.
Of the combined confirmed and probable 2,559 deaths reported Monday, 77.1% were among patients 65 years or older. Approximately 52% were male, 54.5% were white and 84.4% were non-Hispanic or latino.
Nearly 2,454 of the patients who died had an underlying condition. About 64% had cardiovascular disease, 4.4% had chronic liver disease, 24% had chronic lung disease, 24% had chronic renal disease, 40.8% had diabetes mellitus, 16.6% were immunocompromised and 53.9% had multiple underly conditions.
Of the deaths with no underlying conditions, 71.7% were over 65 years old, 55.7% were male, 65.1% were white and 84.9% were non-Hispanic or latino.
According to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, Alabama may reach 5,615 deaths due to COVID-19 by Jan. 1, 2021.
As of Tuesday, Johns Hopkins University reported 7,467,186 cases and 210,355 deaths along with 2,935,142 recoveries nationwide.
