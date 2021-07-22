Fyffe High School Principal Wayne Lyles is the new permanent superintendent of the DeKalb County School System.
The DeKalb County Board of Education voted 3-2 in favor of Lyles during a special called board meeting Monday morning at the system’s facilities building in Rainsville. He takes office July 26.
Lyles succeeds Jason Barnett, who resigned to become superintendent of the Schools of Guntersville. Scott Timmons has been serving as DeKalb County’s interim superintendent. Timmons, whose regular position is director of curriculum and instruction for the system, did not apply for the permanent job.
Lyles’ appointment covers the remaining three years of Barnett’s unexpired term. Lyles will have to campaign for the office during the 2024 election cycle.
Board members Carol Hiett, Robert Elliott and Monty Darwin voted in favor of Lyles. Board chairman Randy Peppers and member Chris Andrews voted no.
Andrews, who represents Fyffe and Geraldine on the board, said his vote was nothing personal against Lyles, but rather he voted for the finalist whose interview he liked best.
“Mr. Lyles and I had a meeting today, and it was a really good meeting,” Andrews said. “As a school system, we would have been in really good shape with any of the four finalists.”
Besides Lyles, the other finalists were Jennifer Williams, Bradley Crawford and Brian Thomas. Williams and Thomas are assistant superintendents in the DeKalb County School System, and Crawford is principal of Collinsville High School.
Lyles’ first meeting as superintendent is July 27 at 5 p.m. at the facilities building.
DeKalb County teachers return to school Aug. 2. The first day of classes for students is Aug. 6.
CMS gets new principal
During its July 9 meeting, the board transferred Brian Pool from assistant principal at Crossville High School to principal of Crossville Middle School. He received a two-year probationary contract from July 1, 2021-June 30, 2023.
Former CMS Principal Heath Blackwell is now serving as half assistant principal and half teacher at DeKalb Virtual Academy.
