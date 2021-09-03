RAINSVILLE — The citizens of DeKalb County deserve a Sheriff’s office that manages its resources well with a focus on truly serving the public. That is the message from Craig White who has announced his candidacy for the office of DeKalb County Sheriff.
White, a life-long resident of DeKalb County and veteran law enforcement officer, is seeking the office of DeKalb County Sheriff as a Republican. He will greet the public and share his vision for an improved Sheriff’s office on Thursday, September 16, from 6 - 8 p.m. at Kelly’s Kitchen in Rainsville.
“As Sheriff of DeKalb County, I will efficiently use the budget in a way that benefits all our citizens,” White says. “This includes cutting irresponsible spending and adding more patrol deputies to support our communities, who are struggling to respond to calls outside their jurisdictions. I know how to fix the vast problems we have in our county jail, and that will be one of my top priorities. I will use my experience with federal agencies to work with them to combat the large flow of narcotics that still floods our county. Our department will also find opportunities for those who are addicted to narcotics to get help and freedom from the bondage that narcotics cause.”
Born and raised in Fort Payne, White makes his home in Rainsville with his wife, Melinda, an employee of Sand Mountain Electric Cooperative. The couple has one son, Dean, who is employed by the city of Rainsville.
White’s career in law enforcement spans more than 28 years, beginning with the role of dispatcher for the city of Collinsville in 1988. He was hired as an officer by the city of Rainsville, where he was promoted through the ranks of sergeant and captain. His assignments included that of traffic homicide investigator.
In 2004, White joined the DeKalb County Sheriff’s office as jail administrator. He was promoted to a narcotics agent position and was assigned to the FBI Safe Streets Task Force. “We were tasked with combating the flow of narcotics flooding into DeKalb County,” says White. “Our team was responsible for the arrest and conviction of numerous criminals for distributing and trafficking narcotics in DeKalb and surrounding counties, as well as the confiscation of large amounts of dangerous drugs.”
While at the Sheriff’s office, White was assigned to the School Resource Officer division, as well as the Criminal Investigations Unit.
White says he believes the true role of a law enforcement officer is that of a community servant. “That has always been important to me, to look for ways to make a difference in the communities I served beyond just enforcing the law,” says White. “We are sworn to protect the public, but our ultimate goal is to make our communities a better, safer place to live, work and raise a family. That’s the vision I want to bring to the Sheriff’s office.”
His contributions have been recognized by various organizations. In 1996, White was honored as the Rainsville Chamber of Commerce Person of the Year, in part for his work as a D.A.R.E. instructor for nine years. In 2014, White was named Deputy of the Year by The Times-Journal.
Beyond his law enforcement training, White holds a master’s degree in arts in Apologetics from Luther Rice College and Seminary. He was voted chaplain of his academy class.
