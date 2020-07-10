Dear Editor,
I write again about amendment 772 because it continues to be sore spot for me probably because I (we) just lost a case in the Alabama Supreme court where, 772 was the Act (Promotion of Economic and Industrial Development By County Commission) that we believe has been hijacked by powerful lobby groups for the municipalities, probably lawyers and local economic development offices, such as ours here in Marshall county (Remember the ones behind the infamous 431 study).
The court essentially said a city could give property, money and other “things of value” to “any individual, firm or other business entity, public or private” to promote economic development. The court said, a city can give your public park to an individual for his private business if the council said so.
Folks, this is socialism or communistic if you ever saw it. How did it happen? The court has totally misinterpreted what the amendment was meant do. The amendment reads, cities can acquire land, buildings and such or use land already owned to improve and use as “sites for industry of any kind or as industrial park projects”. It goes on to say the city can lease, sell, grant, all or any part of any real property, buildings etc. or industrial park project “for the purpose of constructing, developing, equipping and operating industrial commercial research or service facilities of any kind.”
The key words in the amendment are “sites for industry and industrial park projects”. The court said that included “retail” The legislature didn’t say “retail” They wrote it.
The League of Municipalities, a powerful lobby group, using taxpayer money wrote the court to say if my case wins the state will lose millions in economic development. Not so. If you induce industry as the amendment intended, jobs will be created and retail will follow. (The capitalist way.)
Recently Guntersville raised sales tax, then turned around and gave an existing business a $300 thousand tax abatement (gift) under the guise of amendment 772.
Joel Kennamer
Guntersville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.