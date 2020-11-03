Albertville police arrested Pedro Juarez, 32, of Albertville, on multiple sex-abuse related charges Monday.
According to Albertville Police Chief Jamie Smith, Juarez has been accused of raping a young girl on Halloween night.
The girl’s family took her to Marshall Medical Center South for an exam and treatment, and hospital officials reported the alleged rape to police.
An investigator was dispatched to the hospital overnight to investigate and the victim was interviewed at the Child Advocacy Center on Sunday upon release from the hospital, Smith said.
Warrants were issued for Juarez, and he was arrested and booked into the city jail Monday on charges of first-degree rape, first-degree sodomy and sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
He was transferred to the Marshall County Jail in Guntersville where he remains under a $250,000 bond.
Smith said while he expects Juarez to see his day in court, he also has a detainer from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and will most likely be taken into ICE custody.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.