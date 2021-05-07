This is an opinion piece.
James Cornelius of Albertville has a voice made for Southern Gospel radio, so it’s no surprise he’s celebrating 15 years on the air with WBSA in Boaz. You can listen to him every Monday through Friday afternoon beginning at 2 on AM 1300 or FM 93.5.
“I would get out in the yard and call my football games,” James said, recalling a childhood memory. “I was a sports DJ as a kid, but I never realized I would end up this way.
“When I retired, I was talking to my good friend Beecher [Hyde]. We had this music we had accumulated, and I told my wife I believe the people need to hear this. So, I thought about radio and Beecher encouraged me to come down and talk to Roger [Watkins] here and so we did, and Roger hired me.”
The Rev. Roger Watkins and his children, Chris Watkins and Dawn Watkins Templeton, own WBSA, which came on the air in 1959. The station’s format changed to Southern Gospel music in 1982.
James, who is 78, has enjoyed a lifetime love of Southern Gospel and Christian music. While growing up in Albertville, he discovered God had given him a talent to play the piano. He used his talent to play for the Evangelaires quartet and Bill Cobb Trio before entering the military as an 18-year-old in 1961.
After completing a four-year tour of duty, James returned home and became the piano player for the Songmasters quartet, which featured Gene Bishop, Burl Crawford, Marston Holland and Glenn Smith. Later, James played for the Smith Brothers, a group formed by brothers Glenn and Carl Smith.
James left the Smith Brothers and moved to Chattanooga, Tennessee, to join the 11th Hour Singers. He and Wanda — his wife of almost 51 years — married during this period of his life.
“My wife was involved in music too,” James said. “We sang together and did church work.”
While living in Tennessee, James had the opportunity to work for Tennessee Music and Printing Company in Cleveland, the company that prints the famous red-back hymnal.
“That was a good experience too,” James said. “In fact, that’s what got me started in writing music. I worked with a dear friend, Jack Clark, and he sort of encouraged me and gave me a lot of help.
“Every Wednesday we had a church service. Everybody would quit their work and come together. It was a good place to work.”
Squire Parsons is a giant of Southern Gospel music. James enjoyed working with Squire for a time.
“God gave us a music business, and I started doing music arrangements for people,” James said. “One of the biggest ones was Squire Parsons. I got the opportunity to work with him and his ministry. That was a highlight, I tell you. He’s for real. He’s a very humble, very talented man.”
James and Wanda moved back to Sand Mountain in 1974, where he spent 28 years working for the U.S. Postal Service.
“It’s amazing in the Lord’s work how things change,” James said. “He sends us different ways. I look back at all these things and how He really directed. I don’t deserve it, didn’t deserve it, but He’s merciful and He gave me these opportunities. Just seems like one would lead to another one.
“And this … these last 15 years have been so good right here. Brother Roger, Chris and Dawn have all been so good to me. I got to work with Beecher all these years, and Dale Johnson was here when I came.
“As long as I have my health and I’m able to do it, I believe I’ll hang on. Folks are good to me. I’ve got a good radio family … they’re so kind. It’s a good place to work. Unless the Lord leads different, I’ll stay here.”
I hope James hangs on at WBSA too. However, if James believes the Lord is leading him somewhere else, then I know he will follow, because his life exemplifies Proverbs 3:5-6.
Shannon J. Allen is publisher for The Reporter. He can be reached at shannon.allen@sandmountainreporter.com.
