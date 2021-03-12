Anna Vandergriff and Mary Beck Weaver shined at the plate for the Guntersville Wildcats on Thursday, with the duo teaming up for nine RBIs in a 16-4 win over Fairview.
Seven different players drove in at least one fun for the Wildcats, who racked up 19 hits, with seven different players collecting multiple hits.
Vandergriff finished the day 3 for 4 with a double, driving in five runs, while Weaver was 2 for 3 and four RBIs.
Other big days at the plate for the Wildcats included Ivey Marsh going 2 for 3 with a solo home run and three runs scored, while Brittany Slated went 3 for 4 with a solo home run and three runs scored from the lead-off spot. Kaygen Shelton had a 4 for 4 day that included a double, three runs scored and two RBIs, while Hollyn Jarmon collected three hits, two RBIs and two runs scored.
In the circle Addi Yarbrough held Fairview to just two hits and two earned runs while striking out four.
Collinsville 9, Fyffe 8
At Collinsville, the host Panthers topped Fyffe in a thriller, winning on a walk-off in the bottom of the eighth inning to pull out a 9-8 win over the Red Devils.
With the game tied 8-8, Sophia Wills singled home the winning run on the first pitch of her at-bat to give the Panthers the victory.
Fyffe racked up six runs in the first two innings, and held an 8-5 lead after the top of the fifth before Collinsville scored two in the fifth and one in the sixth to force the extra inning.
Alivia Hatch had two hits, a home run and a double, to go with three runs scored and a pair of RBIs to lead the Fyffe attack. Livia Cowart drove in three runs and had a triple for Fyffe, while Kendra Fay had a pair of hits, including a double, and two RBIs. Bella Pettis had three hits and two runs scored from the lead-off spot.
Douglas 5, Ashville 1
Douglas pitcher MacKinley Portillo shined in the circle for the Eagles, tossing a complete-game one-hitter to lead the Eagles past Ashville, 5-2 on Thursday.
Portillo gave up a lone single on the mound and struck out a whopping 18 batters to earn the win, giving up just one earned run in the process.
At the plate, Chloe Green paced the Eagles with two hits, one of them a double, and three RBIs. Carlie Camp and Alexis Clark had the other RBIs for the Eagles in the win. Mallory Ackles finished 3 for 4 with a double and two runs scored for Douglas.
Boaz 9, Glencoe 4
At Glencoe, the visiting Pirates jumped out to an early lead with five in the first and never looked back on the way to a 9-4 win.
The Pirates racked up 15 hits in the win, 13of them singles, and only struck out three times as a team.
Ava Rhoden led the Pirate attack, going 4 for 4, all singles, and racking up three RBIs. Emmorie Burke collected two hits, including a double, while driving in three. Sydney Noles added a pair of hits, one of them a double, while Jenna Pierce and Lexie Bennett each scored twice.
Burke was also strong in the circle, tossing all seven innings for Boaz, scattering six hits, giving up just three earned runs, and fanning seven batters.
West End 12, Pennington 11
West End and Pennington traded blows for seven innings, with the Patriots holding off a seventh inning rally attempt from Pennington to pull out a thrilling 12-11 win.
The two teams were back and forth to start, with West End posting three runs in the first after Pennington took an early 1-0 lead. Pennington answered West End’s three with three of their own in the second, before West End’s two in the third gave them a 5-4 lead. Pennington answered that with four in the fourth, before the Patriots countered with four of their own in the bottom of the inning for a 9-8 lead.
Three more runs for West End in the fifth stretched the lead to 12-8, before Pennington charged with three in the seventh, coming up one run short of tying the game.
Emma Finch belted a homer for the Patriots and racked up four RBIs I the win, while Grace Gilbreath was 4 for 4 with two RBIs and four runs scored. Josie Bunch added three hits, one of them a double, and two RBIs, while Liddy Falkner also had two hits, a double, and two RBIs.
