This is an opinion column.
Call it bold, call it crazy, but Alabama Republican U.S. Rep. Mo Brooks has thrust our great state into the limelight by declaring his intentions to challenge the results of the presidential election. What’s more, it looks like soon-to-be U.S. Senator, Tommy Tuberville, is being persuaded to join in the fight.
Other than being one of the first to interview Tuberville when he began his campaign, I didn’t follow his rise to power too closely. Once he beat out Jeff Sessions in the primary, it was clear he would coast past Doug Jones in the general. Part of that was because Alabama loves Donald Trump, and Tuberville staked his campaign on being Trump’s wingman once in office.
So what happens to that promise if there’s no Trump in the White House to support? Might the junior senator feel a little lost?
I’m sure the real concern on his mind, as is common for all politicians, is job retention.
Any challenge to the election at this point is bound to fail, but it does provide a chance to take a principled stand, — or at least posture — in hopes that when the next primary season rolls around, voters will remember you at least tried.
So Tuberville must back Trump’s fight for a second term or risk being a one-hit wonder as a rookie senator.
There’s no favor to be won from either the establishment Democrats or Republicans (but I repeat myself), so backing Brooks looks like the smart move for Tuberville.
What would you think if the man who touted Trumpism so strongly to get elected failed to hold up his end, and as his first act in office, no less?
Mitch McConnel has made threats against Republicans who might try to mount a challenge, and I’m sure whatever punishments he may mete out won’t be pleasant, but Tuberville should be more concerned about revenge from his electorate come 2026.
Daniel Taylor is a news editor for The Reporter. His email is daniel.taylor@sandmountainreporter.com.
