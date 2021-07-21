Earlier this spring, John Bruce and Regan LeFeve helped the Guntersville Wildcats to the 5A state golf championship at a rain-shorted event in Mobile.
On Monday morning in Montgomery, the pair must have had a feeling of déjà vu, helping the North All-Stars to a rain-shorted win over the South Team at Arrowhead Country Club, with the North squad rolling to a 20-10 victory over their South counterparts.
Bruce and LeFeve were paired together in a match play match against the South duo of Stephen Baker of St. Paul Episcopal and Cole Komyati of Bayside Academy, winning their match 4-3, with points awarded for winning individual holes and an addition point awarded for winning the match, before rains moved in, rendering the course unplayable.
Most of the golfers played six holes but some finished just five before the round was called due to the heavy rain. The North boys now hold a 2-0 lead in its series with the South which was first played in 2019. The 2020 All-Star Sports Week was canceled due to the COVID 19 Pandemic last summer.
The North boys, coached by Chris Randall of White Plains, were paced by the duo of Braylin Hathorn of Pell City and Chandler Voss of Hartselle. The North team earned Most Points Scored honors for the boys with a 5-1 win over the South team of Will Howard of UMS-Wright and Jackson Rice of Dadeville.
The South All-Stars nipped the North All-Stars 19.5 to 16.5 in the girls competition. The South girls, coached by Adam Byrd of Auburn, were paced by Taylor Trible of Spain Park and Lily Johnston of Dadeville, who posted a 4-2 over the North team of Baylie Webb of White Plains and Lora Williams of Madison County to earn Most Points Scored honors for the winners. The top scorers for the North were Lauren Temples of Hartselle and Emma Ray of Alexandria, combining for a 3.5 to 2.5 win over the South duo of Kaitlyn Shields of John Carroll Catholic and Lucy Mileski of Hoover. The North was coached by Hartselle’s Chad Gladden.
The North and South girls are now even at 1-1.
Area tennis and basketball stars were in action on Tuesday, with the results from those events concluded after Tuesday’s presstime. Masen Howard of Douglas, Andrew Shankles of Albertville, and Lilly Brown of Guntersville were set to compete in tennis, while Cooper Davidson of Guntersville was set to play in the basketball game. For results from those games, please visit The Reporter’s website.
South takes baseball doubleheader
The South All-Stars scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh inning Monday at Riverwalk Stadium to beat the North All-Stars 7-6 in the first game of the AHSAA North-South Baseball All-Star doubleheader and sealed a 3-3 tie in the second game wiggling out of a bases-loaded jam in the final inning.
The South, coached by coached by Kyle Hunter of Baldwin County and Zach Blatt of Opelika, had last-inning drama in both games to finish 1-0-1 in the 2021 All-Star doubleheader.
In game two, South MVP Isaac Warrick of Alabama Christian opened the first inning with a lead-off triple and later scored to give his team a 1-0 lead. He pitched three strong innings in relief, striking out five. The South also got strong pitching from starter Thrasher Steed of Gulf Shores and Colton Wood of Faith Academy, who closed out the game striking out two with the bases loaded. The teams did not play extra innings.
Charlie Keller and catcher Grant Jay, both from Mobile Christian, each added a triple for the South. Patrick McGlon of Auburn also had two hits and Colton Wood of Faith Academy had a double.
North MVP Davis Gillespie of Oak Mountain, who pitched well in game one and also had a bases-loaded triple to highlight a five-run rally in stake the North to a 5-0 lead, lead off the bottom of the seventh in game two and advanced to third but was left stranded thanks to Wood’s clutch pitching.
Ben Capps of Gordo also had five strikeouts in three innings of work to highlight the North pitching effort.
The North, coached by Steve Renfroe of Briarwood Christian and Jay Mitchell of Mars Hill Bible, managed five hits in game two. North pitchers allowed only seven South hits.
The North pitching also kept the South hitters under wraps most of game one, but control problems in the seventh inning erased a 6-3 North advantage as the South scored four runs to win. The South scored the winning run when T.R. Miller infielder Miller Hart raced home from third on a wild pitch with Trinity Presbyterian’s Ben Easterling at the plate for the winning run.
The South also finished with seven hits in game one with Brantley shortstop Tucker Kilcrease collecting two hits and scoring two runs, and G.W. Long infielder Trevor Morris driving in two runs on one hit. Hart also had a single and two hits. Wood Jay each slugged a double. The four South pitchers, starter Tucker Jackson of Houston Academy, Easterling and Pope combined to scatter six hits and strike out 10 in the opening win.
In addition to the three-RBI by Gillespie, Oxford’s Miguel Mitchell had a single and RBI, Austin Morris of Mortimer Jordan had a single and RBI and Parker first baseman Shermaine Hollis had one hit and scored two runs.
The North now leads the series, which was first played in 1997, 23-15-2.
