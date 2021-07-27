Last Saturday, the Albertville Chamber of Commerce hosted its first ever car show and touch-a-truck event.
Friends and family gathered on Main Street in Albertville to witness classic cars and trucks, while children got the chance to experience what it is like to ride in fire trucks, tractors and large vehicles.
The event included music and local vendors in downtown Albertville. Participants who entered in the car show were registered for a chance to win gift cards from area businesses.
Chamber executive assistant Kathy Gore said the event was “very successful.”
“The kids enjoyed touch-a-truck, and we were pleased with the vehicles that showed up,” Gore said. “The businesses downtown stayed busy.”
According to the chamber, the car show had at least 50 cars lined up and down Main Street.
Though it has yet to be scheduled, Gore said the chamber plans to host a similar event next year during a cooler season due to Saturday’s success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.